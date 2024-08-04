Tom Brady’s New Birthday Tradition? Posting Thirst Traps, For ‘Accountability,’ Of Course

Tom Brady has proven himself to be one of the most disciplined athletes in the history of sports, which shows through his vast array of accolades. It feels like whenever he does something, there’s a good solid purpose behind it. And, apparently, that extends to a new birthday tradition that the famed former quarterback has established. It would seem that moving forward, Brady will signify a new year of life by posting a thirst trap. But, of course, he’s doing so in an attempt to foster “accountability.”

On Saturday, the celebrated sportsman turned 47, and he took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion by sharing a carousel of sweet pics. He then took to his stories to highlight one specific snapshot of himself from that slideshow. The image shows the former New England Patriot shirtless while maxing and relaxing on a boat. You can check out the post along with the star’s caption in the screenshot below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

His caption, on the surface, is somewhat chuckle worthy, yet his new “tradition” honestly does make sense. There are plenty of ways that people tend to hold themselves accountable when it comes to maintaining their physiques. Now that he knows he’ll be posting a thirst trap every year for his birthday, I’d say that Tom Brady has just given himself a bit more incentive to keep himself in shape. Celebrities post thirst traps on social media for a variety of reasons, and I find it somewhat admirable (and on brand) that Brady has found a truly productive reason for sharing his moving forward.

More on Tom Brady (Image credit: Netflix) Tom Brady Gets Candid About ‘Hardest Hits’ Taken During His Netflix Roast

Also, in case you aren’t aware, this isn’t the first time that the 80 for Brady star has shared a thirst trap online. In 2023, months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen , Brady shared an underwear pic that went viral. The image elicited some truly thirsty responses from a vast array of admirers. Of course, Brady’s ex-teammate, Rob Gronkowski, humorously roasted him for the social media post after being tagged in it. In that particular stories post, Brady captioned it, asking “Did I do it right?” While he was likely joking at that time, his latest birthday update would suggest that he definitely has the hang of it.

While the shirtless pic is sure to get some fans a bit hot and bothered, others may take even more notice of the carousel in which it was originally included. Tom Brady shared a few throwback photos, which featured him and his three kids, Jack (16), Benjamin (14) and Vivian (11). You can check out the family-centric pics (complete with the lone shirtless photo) for yourself below:

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) A photo posted by on

Aside from being a guy who enjoys posting the occasional thirst trap, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is also a proud father, who seems to relish time with his kids. He also seeks to protect them from the limelight as much as he can. That was evidenced by his regrets about his Netflix roast , which he said had a negative impact on his three children. It’s sweet that the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer is taking the time to make memories with his brood.

Whether Tom Brady-posted thirst traps will pop up multiple times throughout a given year is unclear. But, at the very least, fans will want to keep their eyes peeled on his Instagram come his b-day, in case they want to check out his new annual tradition. Also, remember that when he shares the pics, they’re not just for the public’s glaring eyes but to serve as a way to hold himself accountable – and help do the same for others as well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors