The Tom Selleck Advice Donnie Wahlberg Still Follows On The Blue Bloods Spinoff
Blue Bloods is over. Selleck's legacy is not.
Blue Bloods may have ended almost two years ago, but the show’s legacy lives on with the spinoff, Boston Blue, which recently returned on the 2026 TV schedule. Donnie Wahlberg is back leading the new series, though a lot of the focus is on a new law enforcement family with a different family dinner tradition. However, there is still a lot happening on and behind-the-scenes on the show that harkens back to Blue Bloods. This includes some Tom Selleck advice Wahlberg recently admitted he still follows.
Selleck was really the patriarch of the Blue Bloods family, and that was true both on and off screen. It was the way that Selleck handled himself in certain situations that really stood out on set before the show was cancelled. It's stuck in Wahlberg's mind in the time since.
The actor specifically remembers one piece of advice Selleck specifically gave that he exemplifies on his own set that I want to point out, because it is the kind of advise that would stand out. As he recalled to People:
There’s a lot of prep that goes into making an episode of network television. If you put the work and don't rush into things early, it will pay off later. Wahlberg explained exactly what he feels the actor's mantra means, and it's solid advice for any set, and most jobs in general.
The actor admitted he learned “so much” from his on-screen father, and he said there are also things he has discovered that he didn’t realize he absorbed watching Selleck. He'll find himself saying similar things and someone on set will remind him Tom Selleck used to say something similar.
Meanwhile, the discourse surrounding Selleck’s potential return for Boston Blue continues, and while I'm hopeful, there's still no telling if it will actually happen. The interest is definitely there, but it seems to boil down to cost, the story, and scheduling. It's worth pointing out Selleck is busy with post-Blue Bloods projects, but I think the fans would be happy to see Frank Reagan back, and we now certainly know now his influence is still being seen on the new show's set.
While we wait, new episodes of Boston Blue air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
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