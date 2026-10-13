I Thought It Was Over For Tom Selleck In The Blue Bloods Universe. Not So Fast

The Blue Bloods Universe is still alive and well on the 2026 TV schedule, thanks to Boston Blue Season 2. As fans get reacquainted with Danny, Sean and the Silvers, they are also going to be see more Blue Bloods alums on the spinoff. Will Estes is set to return as Jamie Reagan, while Len Cariou made a brief appearance in the Season 2 premiere as Henry Reagan. On the other side of this, it has seemed like Tom Selleck's tenure in the franchise is done, but I might have been wrong.

Since Boston Blue was announced, many people have been wondering if Selleck would ever reprise Frank Reagan. It definitely seemed possible, given the fact that Selleck had been vocal about Blue Bloods ending and not wanting to say goodbye to Frank. There has been some back-and-forth over his potential appearance on the new show. Apparently he's been part of the discussions, but compounded by the inferred bad blood between him and CBS, it didn’t seem like it would be happening any time soon.

However, Boston co-creator and co-showrunner Brandon Margolis gave an update on the situation while speaking with ScreenRant, and it seems like the interest is still very much there:

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It remains wish fulfillment on our part. We would love to have Tom, and to get to write for Tom would be a dream come true. Obviously, it's always going to come down to what's the right story to tell, and does it make sense to have Frank there for the character? It's a long, never-ending conversation, let's put it that way. Because as much as we love Tom, we know how busy he is. It would just be a dream come true. So we're always trying to think of ways to make that story possible.

Selleck has been landing some post-Blue Bloods jobs, so he’s definitely remained busy. The more Blue stars that appear on Boston Blue, though, the more likely people are to ask when Frank Reagan will make his grand return.

There’s been a kerfuffle when it comes to Selleck’s return, however, and it’s not just scheduling conflicts. Reportedly, both Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg would need to take a pay reduction in order for the guest appearance to happen. The notion of that isn't far-fetched, as the Blue Bloods cast did take a pay cut in order to make Season 14.

Sonequa Martin-Green has also given updates on Selleck’s possible return, previously confirming that he’s “always getting asked.” She shared that Selleck is adamant about the story, so on top of scheduling and pay, it also boils down to finding a logical reason to bring Frank Reagan back into the fold. At this point, it’s really anyone’s guess as to whether we’ll see Frank again, but at the very least, Boston Blue is continuing to do well, leaving open the possibility for Frank to reappear.

Even if Selleck doesn’t return to the Blue Bloods Universe any time soon, he’s still going to be on TV screens. His big TV follow-up will see him reunite with his Three Men and a Baby co-star, Ted Danson. Selleck will also guest star in Danson and Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming comedy series, which will be streaming with an Apple TV subscription. The series will mark Selleck’s first TV role since Blue Bloods, and I'm eager to see what else he does acting-wise.

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Hopefully, part of that slate will include a guest spot on Boston Blue, but at this point, fans can only speculate as to whether everything will fall into place. For now, though, I'm just content that other fan-favorite Blue Bloods stars are making their way to the spinoff. Speaking of which, new episodes air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.