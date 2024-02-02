Travis Kelce Drops An F-Bomb While Reacting To Viral Museum-Worthy TikTok Painting Of Jason Kelce Screaming With His Shirt Off

The Kelce brothers saw the epic painting of Jason Kelce screaming at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game without his shirt on! Following the internet having a heyday over Jason’s viral shirtless touchdown celebration , the siblings broke down everything that happened, and Travis noted that he wanted a painting made of his brother passionately cheering him on. Well, dreams come true, and an artist made a gorgeous museum-worthy painting of the Philadelphia Eagles center, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dropped an f-bomb while reacting to it with his big brother.

Before we get to the brothers' reactions, let’s flashback. Julia Maddalina made a TikTok of her creating an incredible painting of Jason Kelce screaming out the suite window at the Bills Game. At the time of this writing, the video has over 1 million views, and fans were tagging New Heights and the Kelce siblings so they’d see it. Well, on the newest episode of New Heights, the boys reacted to the gorgeous project, and after Jason said the artist “nailed it,” Travis passionately said:

This is fucking unbelievable. This is exactly, this is the one that I was thinking of in my head. You can feel the passion in Jason in this portrait. I would love to get that one framed, I need to get that one framed.

To see the hilariously loving reaction from Travis and Jason, as well as the impressive painting by Julia Maddalina, you can check out the latest episode of their podcast below:

With an energy that felt inspired by the “rowdy” suite Jason and Taylor Swift were in at Travis' game, the tight end passionately explained why he loved this painting so much, and I’m so here for it. His older brother was just as enthusiastic about the piece of art as he said:

Yeah, this one looks the most like something you would see out of a museum.

It does belong in a museum, Jason. And while Travis isn’t one to talk too much about his relationship with Taylor Swift , he couldn’t stop talking about this portrait as he continued to chat with his brother about his adoration for it:

Jason Kelce: I feel like this is the level of paintings that I like where there’s detail to where you can tell what it is, but there’s also a little bit of…

Travis Kelce: You use you’re on imagination.

Jason Kelce: Yeah, there’s an expression happening there like the colors and the light and things that are making it, I don’t know, it just feels there’s an emotion to the painting.

Travis Kelce: This is epic, dramatic, I love it. Very well done.

Between fielding retirement rumors and dealing with the end of his season, I’m sure this painting, like the game it's inspired by, was a major bright spot for Jason Kelce.