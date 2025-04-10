Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Sent A Thoughtful Gift After Kylie Had Her Fourth Baby, And It's Opened The Door For Questions About What's Next For The Power Couple
What is next for Tayvis?
The speculation and rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship never really stop. From breakup rumors to guesses about if they’ll get engaged, claims are always being made. Now, following the birth of Kylie and Jason Kelce’s fourth daughter, the pop star and football player allegedly sent them a thoughtful gift that has opened the door to a new question about what’s next for them.
What Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Reportedly Gifted Kylie Kelce After Her Baby Was Born
Based on how we’ve seen Travis Kelce interact with his nieces on New Heights, it comes as no surprise that he’s thrilled about his brother’s fourth daughter. Reportedly, he and Swift both are, as they sent a bunch of gifts to Kylie and Jason after Finnley’s birth.
Reportedly, they gave the couple “a huge assortment of flowers and other little gifts,” an insider told Life and Style Magazine. Well, that’s just so sweet, and I love that they sent the Kelces lovely gifts to celebrate such a big moment.
The source then went on to make claims about how Taylor and Travis feel about Jason and Kylie’s big life update, saying:
Now, as Jason and Kylie settle in at home with their four daughters, insiders are starting to make big claims about Taylor and Travis’ future.
Now, This Has Allegedly Opened The Door For Questions About When The Couple Might Have Kids
Now, alongside claims about when Travis and Taylor might get engaged, there’s also bold speculation about when they might want to start a family. In the case of kids, one source alleged that the Super Bowl champion would like to start having them sooner than later, explaining:
Now, that is a very big claim, so take all this with a grain of salt. As of right now, the power couple hasn’t really been seen publicly, and they’re keeping a low profile now that the Eras Tour is over and the NFL is in its off-season. So, we don’t really know what’s going on with their relationship.
However, the birth of Kylie and Jason’s daughter has stirred up speculation about whether Taylor and Travis want kids. The source alleged that when the tight end spends time with his nieces, his “fatherly instincts kick in,” and they claimed that people close to him think he’ll be “an amazing dad.”
According to the insider, Swift and Kelce have allegedly discussed having kids too, explaining:
Overall, this is simply speculation, and the couple hasn't confirmed anything themselves. However, it’s clear as day that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are thrilled for Jason and Kylie Kelce.
So, let’s celebrate their baby for now. And maybe, someday, we’ll get to celebrate the singer and football player’s relationship developments that might include kids at some point.
