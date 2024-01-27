After Travis Kelce Said He Wanted A Painting Of Jason Kelce’s Viral Screaming Photo, An Artist Went Viral On TikTok For Making A Louvre-Level Portrait Of It
Get this thing into The Louvre, stat!
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship may be the point of focus at most Kansas City Chiefs games these days, but last weekend Jason Kelce stole the show. The internet had a heyday over the older Kelce brother screaming out the suite window and taking off his shirt while his brother’s team beat the Buffalo Bills. His little brother loved it too, and even said he was considering getting a painting of the viral photo. Well, Travis, dreams come true, because one artist made what I would call a Louvre-level portrait of Jason screaming and it went viral on TikTok.
During the episode of New Heights where Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the Chiefs vs. Bills game, the Philadelphia Eagles’ center broke down the viral moment, and his brother couldn’t get enough of it. So, as they were examining the photo of Jason shirtless and screaming out the window, the two-time Super Bowl camp said:
Guess what Travis? Speak and it shall appear, because Julia Maddalina posted a TikTok of her creating a painting (which she posted a photo of on X as well) like the one the tight end requested, and it’s incredible, check it out:
So I shouldn’t title this painting based on that text probably… right? pic.twitter.com/h2453Hx49cJanuary 27, 2024
At the time of this writing, the painting TikTok has over 77 thousand likes, and fans are loving it and trying to get the attention of the New Heights team so Travis and Jason can see this masterpiece. Some of the best comments include:
- @New Heights you have to see this STUNNING painting of Jason Kelce at the Bills game!!! 👩🏻🎨 -Meghan Rose Tonery
- @Travis Kelce your wish is her command 🤣 -Mree63
- @Travis Kelce @New Heights - snag this up now! -BigOrangeWombat
- the Louvre is not ready for Jason [Kelce]😂 -Bahston Bella
- @New Heights In Travis’s voice …”DAMN!!!!!” -Tattoodnurse
Considering the Kelce brothers directly respond to fans on their podcast, I wouldn’t be shocked if this is featured on New Heights next week. Who knows, maybe Travis will snatch it up and make it part of his podcast background. He did say after seeing the photo of his big brother:
Amid the retirement rumors surrounding Jason Kelce and the Eagles season ending earlier than he would have liked, he said he enjoyed getting to go up to Buffalo to see his sibling play. Fans loved it too, from the little Swiftie the football player lifted up so Taylor Swift could see her sign, to the dudes who got to tailgate with him outside of the stadium, there is a lot of chaotic love for the older Kelce – as this painting and the support for it clearly illustrates.
Considering the Chiefs' next game on the 2024 TV schedule will be against the Ravens in Baltimore – which is not that far from Philly – it seems like Jason Kelce might make another appearance to cheer on Travis. So, hopefully, as the football season comes to a close and Taylor Swift’s projects keep coming out, we’ll get more hilarious painting-worthy moments from the Super Bowl champ as he supports his brother and hopefully attends an Eras Tour stop or two with Travis.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
