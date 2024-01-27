After Travis Kelce Said He Wanted A Painting Of Jason Kelce’s Viral Screaming Photo, An Artist Went Viral On TikTok For Making A Louvre-Level Portrait Of It

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship may be the point of focus at most Kansas City Chiefs games these days, but last weekend Jason Kelce stole the show. The internet had a heyday over the older Kelce brother screaming out the suite window and taking off his shirt while his brother’s team beat the Buffalo Bills. His little brother loved it too, and even said he was considering getting a painting of the viral photo. Well, Travis, dreams come true, because one artist made what I would call a Louvre-level portrait of Jason screaming and it went viral on TikTok.

During the episode of New Heights where Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the Chiefs vs. Bills game, the Philadelphia Eagles’ center broke down the viral moment , and his brother couldn’t get enough of it. So, as they were examining the photo of Jason shirtless and screaming out the window, the two-time Super Bowl camp said:

I mean everybody is saying ‘Put that thing in the Louvre.’ I honestly, I might get somebody to fucking make that portrait. That is epic, and a moment I’ll never forget man.

Guess what Travis? Speak and it shall appear, because Julia Maddalina posted a TikTok of her creating a painting (which she posted a photo of on X as well) like the one the tight end requested, and it’s incredible, check it out:

So I shouldn't title this painting based on that text probably… right?

At the time of this writing, the painting TikTok has over 77 thousand likes, and fans are loving it and trying to get the attention of the New Heights team so Travis and Jason can see this masterpiece. Some of the best comments include:

@New Heights you have to see this STUNNING painting of Jason Kelce at the Bills game!!! 👩🏻‍🎨 -Meghan Rose Tonery

@Travis Kelce your wish is her command 🤣 -Mree63

@Travis Kelce @New Heights - snag this up now! -BigOrangeWombat

the Louvre is not ready for Jason [Kelce]😂 -Bahston Bella

@New Heights In Travis’s voice …”DAMN!!!!!” -Tattoodnurse

Considering the Kelce brothers directly respond to fans on their podcast, I wouldn’t be shocked if this is featured on New Heights next week. Who knows, maybe Travis will snatch it up and make it part of his podcast background. He did say after seeing the photo of his big brother:

Dude, honestly, I might get a picture, this picture, I might get this picture painted.

Amid the retirement rumors surrounding Jason Kelce and the Eagles season ending earlier than he would have liked, he said he enjoyed getting to go up to Buffalo to see his sibling play. Fans loved it too, from the little Swiftie the football player lifted up so Taylor Swift could see her sign, to the dudes who got to tailgate with him outside of the stadium, there is a lot of chaotic love for the older Kelce – as this painting and the support for it clearly illustrates.