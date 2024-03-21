Travis Kelce's Comments About Diamonds Have Swifties Freaking Out About His Future With Taylor Swift

"Tayvis" fans have been besotted by the celebrity coupling of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever since the Super Bowl winner first tried to shoot his shot with the singer at her Kansas City Eras Tour stop last July, using Swift's friendship bracelet trend to try to slip her his number. Now, they're a serious couple, and after the tight end's latest comments about diamonds, Swifties are spiraling.

In the months after they went public as a couple, the pop icon has been a reliable presence next to Mama Kelce in the family's suite at games (and has allegedly been attending Chiefs games even longer than we thought). The football player has also been reciprocating by regularly popping up in the VIP tent at Swift's sold-out concerts. Engagement rumors have run rampant in the last few months, and a recent episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast is doing little to dispel them.

During the Wednesday, March 20 edition of the podcast, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were enjoying a typically chaotic and meandering conversation about animals. As part of the podcast's listener-submitted "No Dumb Questions” segment, the siblings discussed which creature they'd want to switch legs with and joked that San Antonio Spurs basketball player Victor Wembanyama has "giraffe tendencies." Travis added:

You can't tell me that dude wasn't made in a fucking lab over there in France...Lab-grown diamonds? That’s a lab-grown fucking NBA player.

But he didn't stop there. While taking a cheeky sip of his drink, the younger Kelce brother slipped in:

Can’t wait ‘til I fucking make one.

Of course, any discussion including the words "Travis Kelce" and "diamonds" is going to have people immediately thinking that a white wedding is coming. And this is a fact Jason quickly jumped on, warning his bro:

Don’t do this [laughs.] Don’t give any of these conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.

That didn't stop social media from going "into an absolute frenzy," as TikTok user @playthehitslive noted in a March 20 video. Though the gent notes that it's not "uncommon" for the two Kelce brothers to "screw around" and joke a lot during their podcast episodes, Taylor and Travis reportedly are on vacation together in the Bahamas, which would make for a lovely proposal setting. Fans took to the comments with their own reactions and theories:

"He better watch his mouth. We know he can manifest." - @melaniamphotog

"Jason knowing exactly where the internet would take that 🤣" - @azzizajane

"I think they began dating earlier than they say. and maybe he already did propose...." - @beystan444

"I think Travis likes screwing with the swifties 😂" - @kendrahuntington6

TikTok user @kamandlan agreed with many fans that Travis "knew as soon as he said this that it would send us Swifties into a spiral." Just look at the comments on her post for proof, with many believing that Kelce's comment actually referred to him and Taylor making a baby together, rather than him making an iconic engagement ring for the singer.

"And it's edited before released so he could have taken it out. 😂😂😂 he knows what he is doing 🥰🥰" - @buckeye__fan

"Jason was talking about diamonds but Travis was talking babies." - @laurihartley

"He’s just TOYING with us🥰" - @hawthorneantilles

"I thought diamond at first too, but I’ve watched this a million times now and I think he meant baby 😬" - @arden.16

Obviously, nothing is confirmed, and as Taylor Swift continues releasing music and Travis Kelce keeps playing football and hosting his podcast, it will be interesting to see if Swifties keep spiraling or if they let this rumor go.

What do you think: are wedding bells chiming for Taylor and Travis?