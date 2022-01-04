Tristan Thompson Has Heartfelt Message For Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Test Reveal

Tristan Thompson is putting his NBA-sized foot in his mouth big-time after getting the paternity test results for the baby Maralee Nichols gave birth to in early December. Despite Khloe Kardashian’s ex stating he wouldn’t be involved in the baby’s life — and allegedly trying to pay Nichols $75,000 to keep her from talking publicly about the baby — Thompson appeared to be shifting gears after it was revealed that he is, in fact, the father. The current Sacramento Kings power forward followed up on that news by releasing a statement on Instagram that included a heartfelt apology to Kardashian.

Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy early in December 2021, a paternity test results have revealed the infant to be Tristan Thompson’s third child. At the time of the affair with Nichols, Thompson was still dating Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his second child, True. Despite his initial denials and other allegations, Thompson took full responsibility for his actions via his Instagram Stories, first saying that he looks forward to raising the child "amicably" with Nichols.

Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

That’s quite a turn of events for someone who was willing to go to such lengths to keep Maralee Nichols from speaking out, but whatever his reasons, he seems to be in a better place now that his paternity has been established, and he appears willing to put his child first.

In the second part of his statement, Tristan Thompson also addressed Khloe Kardashian, as the positive paternity test proves he cheated on her (again) when his newest son was conceived in March 2021.

The NBA star, who had been quiet on social media since October, acknowledged that Khloe Kardashian didn’t deserve the heartache and humiliation he’s caused her — and not just with this incident, but with his other cheating scandals over the years. Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson (likely for good) in June 2021 after allegations that he had cheated on her with model Sydney Chase.

Maralee Nichols’ allegations, which became known to the public after Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian broke up, were just the latest in a long line of infidelity issues on his part. Just a few days before Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter True, news broke that Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women. The Revenge Body author stayed with Thompson following the birth of their daughter, but broke up with him less than a year later after reports that he made out with Jordyn Woods, the best friend and roommate of Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

That wasn’t the end for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, however, who reconciled after quarantining together in 2020 so they could both continue raising their daughter. It seems the happy family couldn’t exist outside of quarantine, though, as Thompson’s third child was conceived in March 2021 with Maralee Nichols, and the cheating allegations with Sydney Chase came to light in April 2021.

It’s been a truly unfortunate time for all involved, to say the least, but now that the paternity test has revealed the truth, hopefully they can all put the children’s interests first and move forward as co-parents. While Khloe Kardashian hasn’t spoken out about the Maralee Nichols situation at this point, here's hoping the took to heart one part of Tristan Thompson’s apology — that she deserves better than the way he treated her. Hopefully we’ll get an update on what Khloe and her family have been up to soon, so stay tuned to our 2022 TV Schedule to see when the Kardashians’ new Hulu series is going to premiere.