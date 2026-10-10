As A Twilight Fan, I’m Already Obsessed With CBS’ Eternally Yours (And Not Just Because Of THAT Reference)

The 2026 TV schedule is in full swing, and not only are a lot of my favorite shows back but there are a ton of new series premiering as well. One that immediately caught my eye when it was announced was CBS’ new supernatural comedy, Eternally Yours, which comes from the creators of Ghosts because of the vampires… duh. And I’m happy to report it’s already cooling my Twilight-obsessed heart. (Yes, that’s a good thing). Let me sink my teeth into the reason why.

(Image credit: CBS)

There's Finally A Modern Vampire Show That Leans Into The Humor

Eternally Yours just premiered on CBS this past week, and it’ll be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription all season long as well. To put it simply, I laughed throughout the pilot's entire 22-minute runtime. I wish I could binge the whole thing, but it’s gonna be fun to tune in week-by-week.

This not-so-spooky comedy is about a vampire couple who’ve been married for 500 years and are sort of tired of each other. At present, they live in a big house in Seattle with their coven, which also includes a vampire family and their adopted daughter, Emma, who just started dating a human named Max. I won’t get into too many more specifics, but as a longtime fan of the ever-popular Twilight movies, this feels like the perfect TV show for us.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

No, it’s not connected to anything made by Stephenie Meyer, but I love that it goes all in on the humor that stems from being a vampire in modern society. That was one of the reasons why Twilight was often surprisingly funny. However, the film franchise never got the chance to completely lean into the laughs, because it’s also a brooding dark romance, too. I truly can’t wait for all the shenanigans that CBS' new series can hit on, and of course, it’s already got me comparing it to Twilight in various respects. On top of that, there's a very meta aspect to this, too.

(Image credit: CBS)

Eternally Yours Wastes No Time Pointing Out Twilight Comparisons

Funny enough, while I was in the middle of making all the Twilight comparisons in my mind about Eternally Yours, the show beat me at my own game. There’s a scene in which one half of the main vampire couple, Liz, talks directly about the franchise. As she says:

I don’t want to move again. I love Seattle. You really can go outside almost everyday because of the cloud cover. I didn’t want to watch that stupid Twilight movie, but they really nailed it.

It’s too good. Plus, directly after that, there’s a scene in which the coven is watching the aforementioned film and yelling at the screen, telling Bella Swan to go with the werewolf instead. Living forever is clearly not as romantic as the movies make it out to be.

As someone who spent a lot of time reading all the Twilight books and thinking about what “forever” would actually mean for Edward and Bella, I love that Eternally Yours is going to get into it in its own lighthearted sitcom-type style.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can tune in and watch Eternally Yours when it airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:30 ET. Also, anyone who feels the urge to rewatch the Twilight movies can stream them with a Netflix subscription.