Which 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 Couples Are Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, by its nature, is one of spinoffs in which breakups happen more frequently than others. Even so, Season 6 seemed to be a rough one in which the fates of many couples were in jeopardy at several points in the season. I made some predictions at the midseason point of which couples would still be together at the end of the season, and my prognosis was not good.

Which people from this 90 Day Fiancé spinoff season is still together? Readers can get the answer while tuning in for the tell-all on TLC or with a Max subscription, but CinemaBlend has the most current analysis on where things stand at the moment. Let's dive in and break down what's going on with each couple based on the season and what we've gathered from their social media.

(Image credit: TLC)

Gino & Jasmine

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda's latest season on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days almost was the end of their relationship, but as they have in the past, they ultimately overcame and were seemingly stronger than ever. Unfortunately, it appears there was a problem with Jasmine's paperwork, and she wasn't even granted an interview to come to the United States on a K1 visa. The fact that Jasmine and Gino were announced for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé kind of melts the tension in wondering if she'll make it to Michigan. All indications online are that they are still together, but as veterans of the franchise, Gino and Jasmine are better than most about keeping their storylines private, so we'll have to wait for their next appearance to see.

(Image credit: TLC )

Amanda & Razvan

Amanda Wilhelm found love with Razvan Ciocoi following the death of her husband Jason, but there were questions pretty early on in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days about whether this relationship was moving forward too soon. Amanda's sister felt she was moving too fast, and when she finally arrived in Romania, Razvan felt the same way. The season ended with a real question of if they were still going to be together after Razvan didn't propose, which lines up with our speculation earlier this season that they seemingly weren't together based on their social media activity.

(Image credit: TLC)

Riley & Violet

Donnell Riley and Violet had a rough run from the minute he stepped off the plane in Vietnam to the time he left. After some drama about Violet getting sent a shirtless pic from a man and Violet rejecting his attempt to show affection by saying that he cares for her deeply, Riley assumed the relationship was over. The situation changed when he received a call from her weeks after returning home to the United States to learn that Violet was pregnant with his child. Context clues on the internet make it appear that they are not currently together, and we'll have to wait and see what this means for the pregnancy.

(Image credit: TLC)

Christian & Cleo

Christian and Cleo had no trouble falling in love over the internet, but both had questions about if it'd work out in person. Cleo feared the fact that Christian had never dated a trans person, or that someone with autism could impact their relationship in person. There were definitely hurdles that had to be crossed on both sides, as Cleo took issue with Christian's lack of affection his first few days. There were also jealousy issues that sprang up as Christian constantly interacted with other women out in public, which made her feel self-conscious. The trip ended with a question of whether they'd stay together, but the fact they currently follow each other on social media has me thinking they still are a couple.

(Image credit: TLC)

Tyray & Carmella

If you've been watching 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6, you already know what happened with Tyray Mollett and Carmella. Tyray was informed in the premiere that Carmella was a confirmed catfish and actually a man by the name of "Christian." Tyray spent some time in denial and even went so far as to arrange a meeting with the person Christian used to pose as Carmella. In the end, he got his closure, and, hopefully he'll be welcomed back on 90 Day: The Single Life because I'd love to see him back on the dating scene.

(Image credit: TLC)

David & Sheila

David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat had a lot to overcome when he went to the Philippines, but nothing that either expected. The sudden death of Sheila's mother certainly sidelined a lot of romance, but unfortunately, a lot of decisions had to be made. David had to figure out whether Sheila was ready to move to the United States under the circumstances and if her son, Jhonreil, would as well. The couple ended the show engaged, and based on context on social media, it does appear their plans are still on track for her to move to the United States with Jhonreil.

(Image credit: TLC)

Meisha & Nicola

Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaana found a connection through religion, and through that connection, a love blossomed. After her previous marriage ended, Meisha was ready to try to fall in love with Israeli Nicola, but had some concerns. The virgin and devoutly Catholic Nicola worried about his family judging her for a previous failed marriage and the lifestyle she led before converting to Catholicism. Ultimately, however, it all seemed to be a fuss over nothing, and according to InTouch, they were spotted together in the United States back in August still happily engaged.

(Image credit: TLC)

Statler & Dempsey

Statler was sure she wanted to move to the UK to be with her girlfriend Dempsey Wilkinson, so much so that she was willing to move within a month of her lease being up in the United States. Unfortunately, Statler had not told Dempsey any of this, in addition to some other information like how she didn't want to have children or had her ex offer to meet her at the airport for a hookup. Despite the drama in between, Dempsey still allowed Statler to move to the UK, and there's even some online evidence Dempsey went to the United States after filming, presumably to hang out with her beau.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 is over, but there's no shortage of 90 Day shows on the way for the rest of the year. For those looking to rewatch the season or even view previous seasons, be sure to check it out on Max.