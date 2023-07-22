See Two And A Half Men's Jon Cryer And April Bowlby Reunite For The SAG-AFTRA Strike

Summer 2023 is an unusual time for updates in film and television, to say the least, as the SAG-AFTRA strike means that fans are more likely to see their favorites on picket lines than behind-the-scenes on new projects. For two former Two and a Half Men stars, the strike resulted in a reunion that almost certainly never would have happened for their sitcom characters. Jon Cryer and April Bowlby hit the picket line together and posed for a fun photo!

Jon Cryer and April Bowlby played Alan and Kandi on Two and a Half Men, respectively, with the two characters ultimately tying the knot... followed by Kandi becoming the unfortunate Alan's second ex-wife. Their romance may have been doomed from the start, but the two former co-stars are united for the SAG-AFTRA cause circa 2023! Take a look at the reunion photo posted by Cryer:

Alan and Kandi reunited many years later to BRING DOWN THE CORPORATE FATCATS!#SAGAFTRAstrike pic.twitter.com/wDMDF2NUrtJuly 18, 2023 See more

Both actors spent some time as DC Comics characters over recent years, with Jon Cryer portraying Lex Luthor on Supergirl and April Bowlby playing Rita Farr on Doom Patrol, although Supergirl wrapped back in 2021 and Doom Patrol will end after the upcoming fourth and final season following a cancellation earlier this year. Their versions these DC Comics characters never crossed over with each other, so fans had to wait until the SAG-AFTRA strike to see the stars reunite. Bowlby posted a version of the reunion photo on her Instagram account as well, and her caption said this:

Together again

In the post, April Bowlby tagged @wgastrikeunite as well as @sagaftra and @joncryer, showing her support for the WGA writers strike on top of the SAG strike. She also got some support from another fellow former Two and a Half Men co-star in the comment section, with Melanie Lynskey – who shared her thoughts on a Two and a Half Men reunion back in May before revealing recently how she knows when a fan recognized her for playing Rose – posting:

Awww!! ❤️

I think anybody can agree with the "Awww!!" sentiment from Melanie Lynskey, even though the SAG-AFTRA strike isn't exactly cute. Via THR, the actors of SAG-AFTRA went on strike after they couldn't reach an agreement with the streamers and studios of AMPTP regarding a contract for scripted TV and films. The strike began on July 14, just a month and a half after the script writers of WGA began striking in early May.

The two strikes mean films like Wicked had to shut down production while the fall TV schedule on network television is already a mess, with CBS and NBC finally rearranging their schedules like ABC to fill their fall lineups with reruns, unscripted options, and pre-filmed content. That's good news for Yellowstone fans with that show coming to CBS and Magnum P.I. fans with Season 5 returning earlier than expected on NBC, but bad news for viewers who will now have to wait for the shows that were initially scheduled for just a couple of months from now.

For now, though, you can revisit the run of Two and a Half Men with Jon Cryer and April Bowlby streaming via Peacock Premium subscription and see what TV offerings will still be available with our 2023 TV schedule.