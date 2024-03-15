Vanderpump Rules: I’m So Over The Attempted Tom Sandoval Redemption Arc, And Wish The Show Would Focus On These Stories Instead

Now that we're halfway through Season 11, Vanderpump Rules fans' mixed feelings are turning to annoyance. It’s no surprise everything opened with the aftermath of Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal during his relationship with longtime partner Ariana Madix, Specifically, how the various cast members were dealing with things months after Season 10 wrapped filming.

To be fair, this season had some interesting moments at the start, with fan theories over who would become the new villain making their rounds on social media — early votes were on Lala Kent but Scheana Shay seems to be in the race now — and many agreeing Ann the assistant was a favorite. However, we're getting tired of the producers trying to get us to come around to Sandoval again like the rest of the cast, and I wish they’d stop giving him more attention and instead focus their energy on some of the other cast members.

After all, there’s plenty going on in the personal lives of the Vanderpump Rules stars that would make much better television. So let's discuss...

(Image credit: Bravo)

Lala Kent’s Fertility Journey

Kent made headlines when she posted an Instagram picture showing off her pregnant belly. Several “Bravolebrities” took to the comments to shower the soon-to-be mother of two with praise and support. Back in Season 10, the reality star opened up about her desire to have another child, and it seems she’s gone ahead with her fertility journey via a donor.

In a teaser for the rest of Season 11, Kent is seen discussing her plans with Lisa Vanderpump, who has mixed feelings about the process. While this snippet is a good sign that the show will feature at least part of the complicated emotions, it does have fans wondering why this wasn’t an A-tier story the producers were following from the very beginning.

Not only would it have been an interesting journey to track over the long haul, but it would also shed some light on the trials and tribulations that go on with conceiving a child via donor — something that is not talked about nearly enough in the mainstream media.

(Image credit: Bravo)

The Family Dynamics Between Scheana, Brock, And Her Mom

At the start of Season 11, there was clear tension between Brock, Scheana and her mother regarding the parenting of their daughter. To put it simply, Scheana has anxiety when it comes to leaving her daughter with anyone who is not blood-related to her and Brock has a problem with that, especially since her mom has an injury now that prevents her from holding Summer. However, much of that tension has taken a backseat now that the actress/singer is seemingly having to pick sides between Ariana and Tom now that she’s starting to feel bad for the latter.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, it’s no surprise that Scheana has made the “Scandoval” about her. It’s a move that seems to be backfiring though, as more and more fans speak out against her. Had she stuck to letting the cameras follow her mom's anxiety journey, and learning how to express her concerns with her husband, fans might have been cheering her on instead of rooting against her.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Katie And Ariana’s Sandwich Shop Journey

At its core Vanderpump Rules was a show about young people who worked in the restaurant industry while trying to pursue their dreams. Over the years that premise has shifted as the cast got too famous to work at SUR. However, most of the stars continued to find ways to stay close to their restaurant roots. Nearly three seasons were dedicated to Sandoval and Tom Schwart as they entered business with the Vanderpumps and then later decided to open their own bar. I can’t even count how many times we heard and saw them struggle with Schwartz & Sandy’s over the years.

Unfortunately, that same attention has never been given to Katie Maloney and Madix’s journey to open their sandwich shop Something About Her. Sure, we’ve heard brief conversations and witnessed an awkward interview montage but that’s it.

Where is the episode that follows them shopping for the dishes and furniture like Maloney talked about? Or the episode where they show the progress to Vanderpump and get her opinion? When the Toms were in the early stages, that’s all we ever heard about, and yet the producers don’t seem to care about the ladies’ journey to becoming business owners, and it’s a shame.

Hopefully, things will shift away from the Sandoval redemption show and Vanderpump Rules will remember that it’s a show about everyone’s lives and not just one scandal. With half a season left, there’s definitely still time to turn the sinking ship around — at least I certainly hope that’s what happens. You can catch brand new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 PM, or the next day with a Peacock subscription.