A Viral TikTok With Swimmer Ryan Lochte Just Revealed One US Olympics Rule That's Way Different From Other Countries

Pretty much the whole world is still in the grip of Olympic fever, as we have several more competitions that need to wrap up before the 2024 Paris Olympics (which you can stream from anywhere) come to an official close. This means that many athletes, like Netflix documentary star Simone Biles , are still staying in the Olympic Village, but a viral TikTok with swimmer Ryan Lochte just revealed one US Olympics rule that’s way different from some other countries, at least for the swim team.

What Did Ryan Lochte Say About How US Olympic Rules Differ From Other Countries?

Swimmer Ryan Lochte might not be a part of the competition this year, but seeing as he started his time as an Olympian during the 2004 Athens games and competed through the 2016 Rio games, he knows a thing or two about the rules and regulations that need to be followed by athletes. During a recent TikTok Q&A led by his wife, Kayla, he was asked about his previous statement which said that Olympians can’t leave the Village, because the commenter has noticed that many athletes do. He replied:

Not USA swimmers, because that’s the rule for USA swimmers. [If you want to leave] you have to get an OK through the head coach.

Ah. So, according to Lochte (who generated a lot of controversy during his time at the 2016 Rio Olympics ) it doesn’t matter what you may have seen from the athletes of other countries or even other sports within Team USA with regards to wandering freely around Paris as the games are underway. Apparently, those in charge of the US swim team don’t play that mess, and you can only leave the Village (even to hang out with non-Olympian friends/family) if you have an official OK from the head coach.

When speaking with People near the start of the games, Team USA's Olympic Village Director, Daniel Smith, confirmed that while there are basic rules everyone from each country must follow (no weapons are allowed, for example), there are some specific rules implemented by other countries and/or sports to try and keep everyone in the Village safe and focused so that they can perform as best as possible.

He also specifically noted that “athletes can leave the Village and go out to meet with their families out in the city of Paris” because family members aren’t allowed in, so it would seem that the rule Lochte spoke of is specific to Olympic swimming (which you can watch on-demand) , if not other sports.

It appears that not leaving unless you can get an OK from an official with your country might be pretty standard, especially if you’re a swimmer. Brazilian swim team member Ana Carolina Vieira was sent home early, on July 28, after leaving her country’s apartments in the Village without permission two nights prior. According to E! News , she was also cited for being “disrespectful and aggressive” when contesting a decision during competition, and those two infractions likely led to her dismissal from the games.

You can take a listen to Lochte's full answer, below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though Smith didn’t note that all athletes who want to leave the Village need to get permission, it seems like it would at least be a good idea to let officials know, right? The whole point of the Village is to make sure competitors have everything they need to stay focused on competition, and if one leaves without letting anyone know and a situation comes up where they’re needed, it could cause some undue stress/confusion that could have been easily avoided.