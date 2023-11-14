Viral TikTok Shows Taylor Swift Fan Meeting Travis Kelce’s Mom At An Eras Tour Movie Screening

The pop culture world is abuzz with Taylor Swift right now. If we’re not talking about her Eras Tour or the record-breaking concert film, then we’re reading about her relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce . With Swift becoming a fairly regular presence at Kansas City Chiefs games and Kelce accompanying her on her international tour , fans just can’t seem to get enough, and one Swiftie experienced “one of the greatest moments of my life,” when she attended a weekend showing of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and ran into none other than Travis’ mom Donna Kelce.

Swiftie Dannielle Sparks went viral with a TikTok post of her story about meeting the unsung hero of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship . Apparently she had noticed that there was a Donna Kelce doppelgänger amongst them, but it wasn’t until after the nearly three-hour movie that she realized the lookalike was Mama Kelce in the flesh. In her video (which included a photo the two took together), Sparks explained:

Then after the movie ends, everyone leaves the theater, and then the lady that looks like Travis Kelce’s mom and her friend that she was with, they were in the restroom as well as when me and my mother-in-law were in the restroom. To the lady’s friend, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, has anyone ever told her she looks just like Travis Kelce’s mother?’ And she was like, ‘Oh really? Huh.’ And I was like, ‘OK cool.’ So I’m walking out of the restroom at the theater, and then she was like, ‘Oh yeah, I am. But I’m just a mom.’ I said, ‘HUH?’

Dannielle Sparks was in disbelief that Donna Kelce had been in the theater the whole time — even when the moviegoers took Taylor Swift’s lead in changing the lyrics of “Karma” in honor of the Chiefs player, as the artist had in front of her dedicated Argentine fans . Sparks described Donna as “the sweetest human ever,” inquiring why she was taking in the movie on a random Sunday night in Florida.

Things only got more surreal from there, as the TikTok user went on to say that outside the theater, she offered to take a picture of Donna Kelce and her friend in front of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie poster, since it was too dark for them to get a proper selfie. Donna wanted to send the pic to Travis, you see, and this news sent the Swiftie over the top. She said:

All right, that’s amazing. So as we speak, at some point in the near future, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be receiving a photo of Travis Kelce’s mother at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie with her and her friend, and I took the photo. It was me. I was the photographer. A photo that I took for them will be shown to Taylor and Travis and whoever else. I’m just so happy.

That is actually really cool, because I’d imagine Donna Kelce also relayed the story of her moviegoing experience to her son. You can watch Dannielle Sparks’ full recounting of the events below:

Donna and Ed Kelce — parents to NFL players Travis and Jason Kelce — have been getting increased media attention since their son started dating Taylor Swift. Sources say the Kelce family is happy for the couple , despite being put under a microscope and people constantly DMing them and calling their personal phones.

I’m sure the added attention isn’t always easy, but at least Donna Kelce was able to stay under the radar for the screening of her son’s girlfriend’s movie — at least until afterward anyway!