How Travis Kelce’s Family Reportedly Feels About All The Taylor Swift Press

While the Kelce family is no stranger to publicity, there’s no denying that the coverage of Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has brought a whole new level of attention to them. While Travis, his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and their parents Donna and Ed, got a lot of attention when the Kelce brothers played in the Super Bowl earlier this year, they’ve been experiencing a new level of it recently. Apparently, while they’re happy for the rumored couple, all of the buzz has been overwhelming.

Reportedly, ever since rumors about Swift and Travis Kelce began in September, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s family has been under a microscope, according to a source who spoke to TMZ . They’ve allegedly been getting lots of people reaching out to them on social media and through their personal phone numbers. However, the source claimed that while this isn’t the family’s favorite thing, they’re happy for the duo.

It was also reported that Travis’ family is allegedly “startled” by the Swifties, and their passion. The source explained that this intense love Taylor Swift’s fans have for her makes them a tad concerned for the tight end’s safety.

While Travis Klece knows he “brought all this attention” to him by shooting his shot with Taylor Swift, there’s no denying that this has to be a lot for him and his family. After the “Shake It Off” singer attended her first game in Kansas City in late September, there’s been a flurry of coverage regarding her relationship with the two-time Super Bowl champion. Along with her being caught on camera at the games she’s attended, if the couple goes out publicly, they are seen and the photos are published.

Rumors are even swirling that one of the reasons Travis Kelce bought a new house was so he and Swift could have more privacy. His old house had apparently become a sort of tourist attraction, and people and paparazzi were reportedly trying to spot the football player going in and out of his home.

All this attention can’t be easy, especially since the Kelce family seems to live relatively normal lives. The amount of attention surrounding Taylor Swift is unlike basically any other, and it’s understandable that Travis’ family is allegedly overwhelmed by it and feeling protective about their loved one’s safety.

We don’t actually know how the Kelce family feels about Travis’ relationship with Swift, however, we do know how they feel about how the NFL has been covering it. Both Travis and Jason agreed that the league was “overdoing” its coverage of Swift in early October, and during their podcast, New Heights, the brothers have spoken about their parents interacting with the singer in a positive light.

Overall, based on the report about the Kelce family feeling overwhelmed, and the few comments we’ve gotten about Swift from the Kelces, it seems like they are approaching this relationship with cautious optimism.