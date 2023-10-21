Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Set To Spend Time With Taylor Swift During Her International Eras Tour, But Will She Return The Favor For A Big NFL Game?

It sounds like Travis Kelce is ready to travel internationally to support Taylor Swift, but will she do the same for him? Seemingly, Kelce and Swift’s relationship is heating up pretty fast, however, considering both their incredibly busy schedules, it brings up questions as to how they can support one another while they’re both consistently traveling. Well, reportedly the Kansas City Chiefs tight end already has plans to support the pop star during her international Eras Tour, which has us wondering if she’ll be seen cheering him on at one of the football team’s biggest games of the season.

While Swift has lots of upcoming projects , with the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) happening next, her international tour is easily the biggest event because it spans across the rest of 2023 and all of 2024. So, with her tour kicking back into high gear in early November, it’s been reported by ET that Kelce allegedly plans to attend some of her shows, a source said:

Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.

Looking at the Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule , it seems like Kelce would logistically be able to attend any of Swift’s shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The team has a bye the week of November 12, and if he is looking to catch a show while the football season is ongoing, that’d be the week to do it.

Also, the football season ends in February, and that’s only if the Chiefs make it all the way to the Super Bowl. After that, Kelce will have quite a bit of time off, and he’ll likely be able to globetrot with Swift as she travels around Australia, Singapore and Europe.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are set to play the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5. The team has only played in five other international games since 1990 – with their most recent being a London-based game in 2015 – so this is a big deal. Now, the question becomes: Will Taylor Swift be able to attend Travis Kelce’s massive international game? The answer, technically, is yes.

Kelce’s match is on November 5, which is four days before Swift’s South American leg of the tour kicks off. In theory, she could travel to Germany before making her way to Buenos Aires to perform on November 9. However, that’s a whole lot of traveling, so it’d likely be a bit of a stretch. But, considering how supportive she’s been these last few weeks, I don’t think it’s impossible.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions)

While Swift has been on her break from tour, she’s appeared at three of Kelce’s games. The first time Swift appeared at a Chiefs game , she traveled to Kansas City for it. The second time she showed up was when the team played the New York Jets in New Jersey. Swift brought Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman , Blake Lively and other A-listers with her, and they seemed to have a great time. Then, one day after her Eras Tour concert film premiered in Los Angeles, she was back in Kansas City the next day for her rumored boyfriend’s game. A few days later, the two made unexpected cameos on SNL because they were in New York City.

Clearly, these two are willing to travel for each other. Considering just how many times Swift has shown up at Kelce’s football games, and how enthusiastic the tight end has been about the Eras Tour and the singer, it seems logical that they’ll both attend each other’s events when it works with their schedules.

Notably, if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl again, that’ll be a tough game for the singer to attend since she has four shows in Tokyo, Japan from February 7 through the 10, and the biggest football game of the year is on February 11. However, even if she can't go to that game, or the match in Germany, she has a "Blank Space" in her schedule during December and January, meaning she'll be able to cheer on Kelce during the final weeks of the regular season.

As this situation develops, Swift’s Eras Tour kicks into high gear, and the NFL’s season keeps chugging along, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.