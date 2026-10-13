One Sweet Detail About LaRoyce Hawkins Leaving Chicago P.D. The Fans Will Love
It's the best way to say goodbye.
Even though Chicago P.D. just kicked off its 14th season on the 2026 TV schedule, we have to come to terms with the fact that we're at the end of an era. LaRoyce Hawkins is set to leave Chicago P.D. this Wednesday, and it’s going to be emotional. However, the showrunner told me there is going to be one sweet detail that the fans will love.
It was announced over the summer that Hawkins, who has been portraying Officer Kevin Atwater since the very beginning of Chicago P.D., would be exiting the series in Season 14. He filmed his final episode in August, and it’s been confirmed that it will indeed be airing this week. While not too much has been shared about what’s in store for his big farewell, showrunner Gwen Sigan told CinemaBlend it will happen in true Atwater fashion. Plus, the episode was directed by someone very special to the Chicago P.D. family:
Jesse Lee Soffer departed Chicago P.D. as Detective Jay Halstead early in Season 10, and like Hawkins, he was also an original cast member. He’s returned a few times since to direct, and even made his on-screen return as Jay last season during the One Chicago crossover. Overall, it's sweet that he wanted to come back for Hawkins’ final episode. While the reunion may not happen on-screen, I can only imagine what the atmosphere was like off-screen while they filmed this goodbye.
Even though fans won’t have much time to say so long to Atwater, there is still going to be a lot to look forward to. The end of the Season 14 premiere saw him getting a call from partner and former Academy peer Tasha (Karen Obilom), and she told him that she’s in labor with their baby. Since fans didn’t get to see the three of them before the episode’s end, Sigan assured that Wednesday’s episode will have plenty of sweet moments that will ultimately factor into Atwater’s decisions about his future:
It’s always sad having to say goodbye to a character, especially one that’s been on a show for such a long time. I don’t think any fan is ready to say goodbye to Hawkins or Atwater. However, since Chicago P.D. has a knack for bringing back former characters from time to time, it’s possible this won’t be the last we see him.
Whatever happens in Hawkins’ final episode, it will surely be emotional, and one that fans won’t want to miss. Tune in on Wednesday to see Atwater’s farewell at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
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Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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