Watch Out, Mark Cuban: Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Explains Why 'Genius' Kevin Hart Was The Best Guest Shark Ever

Shark Tank has been around for a long time, with the series making or breaking many entrepreneurial hopefuls. Over the years, the reality series has seen numerous celebrity judges too as they decide whether or not to invest in an invention. In 2022, comedian Kevin Hart tried out a new career as a Shark, and Barbara Corcoran admitted he was the best guest Shark ever. So watch out Mark Cuban, there's another top shark in town.

Hart appeared as a guest Shark on the Season 13 finale, and he was acting like he knew exactly what he was doing. If being a comedian never worked out, he definitely could have joined the Sharks or even started his own business. While appearing on Sherri, longtime Shark Corcoran revealed that Hart was not what they expected and that he is a true businessman:

I cannot believe Kevin Hart. He blew us all away. He was smarter than all the sharks put together. He came on the set, and we expected comedy because we all love him as a comic. But he's a genius. He was like a walking computer. He did numbers faster than Mark Cuban. He negotiated like he had been doing it his whole life. He blew us away. In fact, he was so good, we just stopped and stared at him. We forgot we were sharks ... He's a genius. Don't underestimate this man. I have never met a smarter businessman in my life.

Although the Borderlands star has mostly stuck to comedy, it sounds like he might have found another calling. He has done some work outside of stand-up and acting, like hosting. He has also switched from comedy to drama with The Upside in 2019. He's a multi-hyphenate if you ask me, and it just shows how talented he really is. Any comedian, or any person in general, that is able to get out of their comfort zone and do something completely different but still fit right in is a skill like no other.

Meanwhile, Deadline revealed the lineup of guest Sharks for Season 15, which is airing on the 2023 TV schedule. Among those temporarily joining Shark Tank include Jason Blum, Michael Rubin, Candace Nelson, and Daniel Lubetzky, among others. While they are all business people, the series has seen a lot of entertainers and athletes alongside Hart putting in their two cents, such as Alex Rodriguez, Ashton Kutcher, and Bethenny Frankel. It’s always exciting when celebrities are on Shark Tank, and sometimes they can surprise you, like Hart did.

Longtime Shark Mark Cuban recently announced that he would be exiting Shark Tank after Season 16. As of now, a replacement has yet to be revealed. It would be fun to see Hart back on the show, even if not permanently since he has a lot of other projects to focus on. Perhaps the series could see rotating celebrity guests, just like Jeopardy! until it finds a formidable replacement. Whoever does join Shark Tank next would never be able to replace Cuban, but it would be entertaining if an unexpected celebrity were to join.

Hopefully, Kevin Hart will make a return to Shark Tank when it airs on the 2024 TV schedule because it’s obvious that he's a formidable businessman, and Shark Tank is the perfect opportunity to show the world that. With Mark Cuban leaving, you never know what could happen. While Hart might have gotten rejected from Saturday Night Live, Shark Tank is evidently where it’s at.