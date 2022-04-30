What Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks Did After Facing 'Dark Times' In Season 2

Following the huge success of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s initial release, the cast quickly took up filming again last year, but it didn’t exactly go well for Meredith Marks. Her co-stars accused her of not only tipping off the feds for Jen Shah’s now-infamous arrest, but also of faking a memorial for her dad (who died in early February of 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s). Now, in the wake of facing those “dark times” in Season 2, Marks has shared what she decided to do next.

For starters, she didn’t stay in the same old, drama-infused stomping grounds. Meredith Marks, in fact, told Page Six that she needed to escape Salt Lake City for a while due to the chaotic sophomore season. And of course, it entailed “disengaging,” a saying fans have heard many-a-time by the reality star at this point. She said,

It was a trying year, there were some pretty dark times. As you know, I like to disengage. So at the end of last winter, I left Utah. I didn’t come back here for about five or six months. I really needed time and space to process everything that had gone on — both within my family and my circle of friends and how they handled what went on with my family.

Apparently, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star didn’t just leave her state, either. She actually left the United States altogether and flew to Provence, France after they wrapped filming. Meredith Marks described the “zen” trip as more of a “spiritual journey” in nature. She also added that she was able to “decompress and heal” from her troubles as a result.

Sign me up for a one-way ticket to France. Just, without the cost of having to get down and dirty with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City crew first. The usually put-together Meredith Marks had a surprising and major emotional breakdown at the Season 2 reunion, as she described what she had been dealing with behind-the-scenes after her dad’s passing and how it was compounded by her friend group seemingly tearing her down in tandem. She was candid with the outlet that the heartache prompted her to follow up vacation with traditional therapy, too, saying,

And, of course, therapy never hurts. I just really needed to go and take a lot of time for myself.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City drama remains ever present in the headlines, however. At the beginning of 2022, right in the midst of filming for the show’s third season, Jennie Nguyen was met with controversy over some old Facebook posts of hers resurfacing. Jen Shah was the only one among the cast to condemn Nguyen in strong terms. Some Bravo fans then decided to call out the other castmates, including Meredith Marks, for not being more vocal as well at the time. Regardless, Nguyen was eventually fired by the network, anyway.

Mary Cosby is not returning for Season 3, either, for reasons seemingly stemming from her own racial controversy and problems with the fanbase. So, it appears that Meredith Mark’s list of allies grows smaller and smaller. Check back here for else is in store for the future of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.