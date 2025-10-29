The White Lotus' Season 4 Location Details Are Reportedly Coming Together, And It Could Mark A First For The HBO Hit
We're ready to say "bonjour" to Season 4!
After The White Lotus Season 3 started off the 2025 TV schedule on a high note, we're of course awaiting the next chapter in Mike White's series. Surem the catchy theme tune, apt commentaries and star-studded cast is signature on the show, but so is its breathtaking filming locations. And the word on the street is that the HBO production is currently going in a new direction as it nails down which hotels in France the season will be set in.
Per a new report by Variety, production is currently looking into filming in luxury hotels in both Paris and the French Rivera. While the last three installments of the show each took place in another one of Four Seasons' properties, this time HBO is looking into other options since it hasn't renewed its marketing partnership with the hotel chain.
More to come...
