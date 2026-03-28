When Calls The Heart’s Erin Krakow And Ben Rosenbaum Went On A Babymoon, And There Are Sweet Pics

Now that When Calls the Heart is done on the 2026 TV schedule for Season 13, it’s time for Hearties to look towards the future. That doesn’t just mean Season 14, though. This means the three new babies that will be brought into the world likely before filming kicks off, as baby fever has hit the set of WCTH. Among those expecting are Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, and the actress just shared some adorable photos from their babymoon.

After having a secret wedding over the summer, Krakow and Rosenbaum spilled the beans in November that they were expecting their first child. The happy parents-to-be took one final trip before becoming a family of three to Ojai Valley. Krakow shared some photos from the babymoon on Instagram, and the trip seems to have been as relaxing and beautiful as ever:

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It’s unknown when Baby Rosenbaum will be arriving in the world, but Krakow and Rosenbaum seem as ready as ever to start this new chapter of their lives. And the babymoon is only an indication of that, since they probably won’t be able to take many trips on their own once he or she arrives. Krakow has been sharing some photos of her pregnancy journey on Instagram, and she is certainly glowing in every single one.

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While the couple only announced the pregnancy in November, they both had to keep it a secret for a bit while filming When Calls the Heart. Krakow even recalled how the secret was nearly blown before she had a chance to announce it to the cast and crew due to her cravings. Luckily, she was in the clear and able to tell everyone on her own time.

As previously mentioned, she and Rosenbaum are not the only When Calls the Heart stars expecting. Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace will soon be welcoming their first child, while Chris McNally is preparing for his second child with Julie Gonzalo. Things will be looking a little different on the WCTH set when Season 14 picks up filming, and not just because of Lori Loughlin’s long-awaited return. It’s an exciting time for the When Calls the Heart family, and this babymoon shows how close Krakow and Rosenbaum are to welcoming their little one.

That being said, while they’re each getting ready to have a baby in real life, could fans expect Krakow’s Elizabeth and McGarry’s Nathan to have a baby any time soon? *Spoilers for the finale are ahead.* The two characters did just get engaged in the Season 13 finale, and Krakow previously said that they should just take things one step at a time, which isn’t surprising since they already have their hands full with Allie and LJ. But fans will just have to wait and see what the future has in store for them.