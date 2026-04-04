Erin Krakow’s Latest Pregnancy Post Includes An A+ Pun, And One Of Her When Calls The Heart Co-Stars Responded

When Calls the Heart is officially done on the 2026 TV schedule following the Season 13 finale. While Season 14 may or may not start filming until later this year, Erin Krakow (who plays Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton) is quite busy when it comes to her personal life. The actress has been getting ready to welcome her first baby with husband and co-star Ben Rosenbaum, who plays Mike Hickham. Krakow has been sharing lovely posts since revealing her pregnancy, and the most recent update included a great pun that led another WCTH co-star to respond.

Krakow and Rosenbaum tied the knot in a secret wedding over the summer of 2025, shared in November that they were expecting their first child together. The posts that Krakow has been sharing about her pregnancy journey have included sweet photos and even a glimpse into the sweet and relaxing babymoon the couple just took. As someone who enjoys a good pun, though, I really appreciate her latest post, and it turns out this joke has been years in the making:

A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) A photo posted by on

Even though the log isn’t technically a log and is more of a bench, the pun still works all the same. It’s also fun to see that after trying to get co-star Andrea Brooks to do the pun for all three of her pregnancies, Krakow wanted to do it herself. And kudos to her for doing it no matter how hard it might have been, both to find a log and to sit down on it. Even though Brooks never managed to do it, she still took to the comments to cheer Krakow on in a sweet way:

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YOU DID IT!!!!!!!! 🪵

I love that Brooks (who plays Faith Carter on When Calls the Heart) can see the humor in Erin Krakow's pun. It wasn't explained precisely why Brooks chose not to try the pun, but I could definitely imagine it having something to do with her not wanting to be physically uncomfortable. I would've loved for the actress to have tried it but, at the very least, her response to Krakow is making me giddy:

Brb. Going to find a log to happy cry on. 😭 🪵

Erin Krakow certainly seems to be adapting to her pregnancy, as her baby bump continues to grow -- and not just with puns. She previously shared on Instagram that she had to film in front of a green screen due to no longer being able to travel. So the promos fans saw for the prequel series, Hope Valley: 1874 and the last few episodes of WCTH Season 13 with Krakow, were all the result of some TV magic. It’s definitely surreal and sweet to know that by the time filming starts for Season 14, she and Rosenbaum will be parents, and they aren’t the only ones.

Baby fever has hit Hallmark, specifically the When Calls the Heart set. Kevin McGarry and former co-star Kayla Wallace are currently expecting their first, while Chris McNally and Hallmark’s Julie Gonzalo are expecting their second. It’s an exciting time for the WCTH family, and it’s clear that everyone’s excited about it. I wish everyone the best through those pregnancies, and I also hope Erin Krakow keeps the puns coming.