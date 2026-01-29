How Erin Krakow's Pregnancy 'Secret' Was Nearly Outed On The When Calls The Heart Set

When Calls the Heart’s Season 13 has made itself at home on the 2026 TV schedule, and Hearties have had lots to get excited about, even beyond the 14th season renewal and Lori Loughlin's return. It's hard to deny baby fever has been sweeping the set of the long-running Hallmark favorite, with lead Erin Krakow in that mix. The actress announced that she and co-star Ben Rosenbaum were expecting last November, after filming wrapped on Season 13, but the secret nearly went public beforehand.

Krakow and Rosenbaum, who tied the knot over the summer, are expecting their first child together, and of course, the Hallmark stars came out in droves to congratulate the happy couple. Some of them already knew beforehand, as Krakow admitted to Scary Mommy that she didn’t reveal the news to the cast and crew until later into production for Season 13. Before the reveal, though, Krakow’s pregnancy cravings nearly blew the secret since she “wanted pickles on everything." As she put it:

And I didn't reveal the news to our cast and crew until later in the season, but yeah, Crafty was starting to wonder, I heard, after the fact. They were like, "She is asking for extra pickles every time she gets a sandwich; is there something that we should be aware of?"

Being pregnant on set is one thing, but being secretly pregnant and dealing with crazy cravings is another, so it’s a miracle that Krakow’s cover wasn’t blown. Since it sounds like Krakow didn’t even know those working at crafty (or craft services) were suspicious, it’s unknown how long she was able to keep the jig up until she actually told everyone. At least she was able to get her extra pickles, even if it did come with some secrecy.

It can be assumed that When Calls the Heart won’t go into production for Season 14 until later this year, so Krakow won’t have to deal with weird on-set pregnancy cravings. She’ll just have to deal with a crying (but cute) baby. And she and Rosenbaum won’t be the only ones. As previously mentioned, WCTH has been hit with baby fever, with Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo also expecting in the coming months.

That being said, would art ever imitate life? Krakow previously weighed in on Elizabeth and Nathan ever having a baby, saying, “Never say never.” Of course, the couple have their hands full with Allie and little Jack, and only got together a few seasons ago after Elizabeth broke things off with Lucas. Krakow wants to see them get engaged first and then see what happens. Who knows? Maybe wedding bells could be coming for Elizabeth and Nathan sooner than you think.

Even though Krakow nearly blew her secret before she wanted it out, it must have been fun to finally get it out in the open with the cast and crew. But they might have to invest in an on-set daycare with all the little ones that will be popping out before production on Season 14 starts.