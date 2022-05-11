When The Masked Singer Will Return With Season 7 Finale After Recap Show

The Masked Singer Season 7 is winding down, and while the series will soon reveal who won between Prince, Firefly, and Ringmaster, the competition hit a pause this week. The Fox series is airing its standard “Road to the Finals” episode on May 11, which means no eliminations. With that said, the wait for the finale isn’t that far off, and fans won’t have to hold out much longer to see how this season shakes out.

Yes, this week is a bit of a drag for anyone who kept up with all of The Masked Singer Season 7 and held out hope for more competition, as most of what viewers usually see in the recap has already aired. For those looking for the finale, they’ll have to tune in on Wednesday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox to see who will win. It certainly feels like anyone’s game at this point, though Ringmaster still feels like a clear frontrunner in my book.

Still, for me, whether it’s Prince pulling an upset or the dramatic Firefly walking home with the Golden Mask trophy, it feels like there’s already one clear winner in The Masked Singer Season 7. Sure, Duff Goldman’s McTerrier almost “ ruined the show ” by losing his mask during his performance, and Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Armadillo couldn’t use his skills to unlock the secrets of the show, but “Team Good” was top notch all the same. There are no “Team Bad” or “Team Cuddly” performers left to compete in the finale, and that’s something worth celebrating for Team Good contestants regardless of whether they win or lose.

It’s also worth noting that while The Masked Singer aired its most controversial moment ever this season, things have gone pretty smoothly otherwise. Sure, there were a couple of unexpected Season 7 eliminations , but nothing too egregious compared to some in the past. Overall, this might be one of the best seasons for the series yet, which bodes well for future seasons in the franchise.

And while The Masked Singer’s recap episode does stall the wait for the finale by a bit, it’s a quicker alternative to recapping the season as opposed to binging it all with a Hulu subscription . I’d also like to point out that this season nixed the karaoke sing-along special , and as a Masked Singer fan since the beginning, I’m not at all mad to see that left out. I might be in the minority, but when we’re in the home stretch like this, I just want to get to the grand finale. Fortunately, the wait is almost over, and we’ll have a new winner soon.