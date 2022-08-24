Nina Dobrev’s Reel Of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding Shows Her, Shaun White And Other Celeb Friends Having A Blast

Gorgeous, elegant photos of Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s wedding have been floating around the internet since the ceremony last weekend, but Nina Dobrev posted something a bit more candid. Using the song “Super Freaky Girl” by Niki Minaj, Dobrev posted a Reel on her Instagram showing her boyfriend Shaun White and other celebrity friends strutting their stuff and partying over the course of the weekend.

The reel shows Dobrev with White, as well as friends Vanessa Hudgens, Kayla Ewell, Tanner Novlan, and Chord Overstreet. She cut together clips of Hyland and Adams walking into the reception, Hudgens posing in a gorgeous silk dress, everyone singing together on a party bus, a clip of herself frolicking through a vineyard and more — the fact that this isn’t everything in the video (which you can watch the whole Instagram post below) makes me think this was an epic wedding.

Adams and Hyland’s wedding not only reunited the Modern Family cast but also brought together a conglomerate of people that is something of a millennial's nostalgic dreams (as someone who teeters on the border of millennial and Gen Z I can confirm this is a dream). Dobrev, of Vampire Diaries fame, Hudgens, the High School Musical icon and Netflix Christmas movie queen, along with White, who has been a mainstay of the Winter Olympics since the early 2000s, had me gushing over the fun-filled video.

Dobrev and White are one of the most talked-about couples at the moment. From Dobrev supporting White during his final Olympics last winter to her trolling White with her dog the two are always up to something fun and clearly have a good sense of humor. The two have traveled the world this summer from Monaco to France and are now back in Southern California to celebrate their friends’ wedding.

Wells Adams and Hylands’ wedding has been a long time coming , so long Hyland said she wouldn’t have minded eloping . The pair got engaged in 2019 and have joked throughout the last three years that it would eventually happen, and it seems like to both the guests and those taking it in on social media they made the wait worth it.

Over the course of their engagement, Adams took over as the bartender on ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise. For the past three seasons, he has provided alcohol and advice to those trying to find love from the beachside bungalow in Mexico. Some of the contestants from the franchise even made an appearance at the wedding like Nick Viall, who despite his best efforts is still single, the 20th Bachelor Ben Higgins and Joe Amabile, who ended up with Serena Pitt in the last season of Paradise, and they’re still together.

Along with Dobrev, White and Hudgens, other celebs that had me feeling all nostalgic were Disney Channel star of yesteryear Debby Ryan and former Glee star Chord Overstreet.

What is more fun than watching Adams console lost souls on the beaches of Paradise and Hyland hosting the chaos that is Peacock’s U.S. version of Love Island (which, FYI, can be watched with a Peacock premium subscription)? Watching the two of them finally get married in front of all their friends.