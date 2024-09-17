Where Would Full House's Characters Be Today? I’m Loving Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber’s Predictions

It’s been four years since Fuller House ended and nearly 30 years since Full House wrapped up, but both shows remain favorites today, thanks to streaming. There have been some discussions of another continuation series in the beloved franchise. Even Jodie Sweetin wants a Golden Girls-esque series at some point. Right now, though, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier are sharing their thoughts on where their characters would be today, and I am loving their predictions.

Fans were able to see where their favorite Full House characters ended up with Netflix revival Fuller House. That show provided a lot of growth for the the likes of D.J. Stephanie, Kimmy and more. Still, it's understandable that fans would have questions about the characters' current situations. At ‘90s Con in Florida, Andrea Barber told People that Kimmy would be an “empty-nester” now, with daughter Ramona off at college. Not only that, but Barber opined that her character would be spending most of her time “knitting, with cats.”

Dave Coulier also pointed out that Kimmy’s nest wouldn’t be completely empty, joking that she would “have a nest full of ostrich eggs,” a reference to Kimmy’s pet ostrich. So, she wouldn’t just have cats, she would also have an ostrich or two. And I can only imagine the trouble that would cause in that household. In all honestly, I wouldn't mind a spinoff centered solely on the Gibbler-Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero family, given the wild potential it would have.

As for D.J., who finally marrying Steve after all these years, Candace Cameron Bure shared that the two high school sweethearts are still happily in love and living their best life. That’s probably also on top of the calls she’s likely getting from her BFF about her many animals. Cameron Bure specifically said:

I think that D.J. and Steve are together, raising her kids and just living their best karaoke life.

As a lifelong fan of Steve and D.J., I could not be happier that Candace Cameron Bure believes that the two are still together, raising Jackson, Max and Tommy and having the time of their lives. It’s also not so surprising, considering Bure occasionally posts about the fan-favorite couple, despite some fans still thinking D.J. should have ended up with Matt.

Meanwhile, Dave Coulier believes Joey Gladstone would be living a bit of a different life compared to what fans saw on Fuller House. I'm not so sure fans would've expected the comedian to deliver the following response:

[Joey would be] living in a van at Venice Beach, with a woodchuck puppet.

Since Joey had a wife and kids and was living in Vegas during the events of Fuller House, this answer is a bit odd -- unless something happened with the family. It's honestly hard to imagine a big family living in a van and the notion that Mr. Woodchuck is still in the picture. Nevertheless, that's a quirky idea for a sitcom if there ever was one, and I wouldn't mind seeing a Venice Beach-set show like this. The additional thoughts that Coulier shared also have me sold on the concept:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And the side [of the van] lifts up, and it's a hot dog stand. Very industrious. Joey's Hot Dogs. I went out on my own — I figured it was time to move out, finally.

I still believer there are stories to tell within the Full House universe and would love nothing more than to have another series. While it would be sad to have a new show without franchise alum Bob Saget, who died in 2022, I'm sure the cast and crew would honor Danny Tanner in a fitting way. Of course, for now, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier's predictions are far from canon. So let's hope a new show happens in which such developments can actually play out.

For now, anyone with a Max subscription can watch Full House, while Fuller House can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.