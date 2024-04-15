Following Candace Cameron Bure's Throwback To DJ And Steve’s Fuller House Engagement, Fans Are Still Salty

25 years after Full House ended, DJ Tanner and Steve Hale got back together on the spinoff sequel series Fuller House, but it didn’t happen right away. Steve wasn’t the only one who caught DJ’s eye, as her vet co-worker, Matt Harmon, also stole her heart. For a while, it seemed like the two veterinarians were a match made in Heaven. However, it was clear that after all these years, Steve and DJ were still had feelings for each other, even after the characters broke up on the OG series. Candace Cameron Bure is still thinking about it as well, as she recently posted a throwback photo of the engagement. And fans have since proven that they're still salty.

The actress took to Instagram to share some sweet behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Season 5, Episode 9, “A Modest Proposal." It was during that installment that Steve finally got down on one knee following the flashiest flash mob ever. Actor Scott Weinger even replied in true -- Steve fashion -- by telling his co-star, or rather DJ, that she drives him crazy. And even though it’s been nearly four years since it happened, I still love it:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

However, not every fan feels the same way. Throughout Fuller House’s run, DJ kept going back and forth between Scott Weinger’s Steve and John Brotherton’s Matt, and viewers were divided. While she and Steve were a fan-favorite couple on Full House, some fan had moved on by the the sequel show rolled around and are still hurting from the engagement, including a user named alishabravely, who said:

I’m still so team Matt it hurts 😂😂😂

Matt was introduced as the son of DJ’s retiring boss and the two soon got together, even becoming partners and owners of Harmon-Fuller Pet Care. He later proposed to Tanner, which complicated matters. She eventually broke up with him while in Japan for Steve’s own wedding. Of course, both Matt and DJ found someone else to spend the rest of their lives with, but dxnerkier is still hurt:

Should’ve been Matt. I’m still hurt about that to this day😭😭

On top of being hurt, some people are simply pointing out that Steve and DJ had their chance on Full House. A proposal was likely out of the question for the TGIF sitcom due to the fact that DJ was still in high school by the series’ end. So some viewers hoped that that would mean their ship sailed. User pixie_momma2013 has a good reason why they’re Team Matt:

Matt should’ve ended up with DJ I have nothing against Steve, but they already had their chance. Wish I could see how her life would turn out if she stayed with Matt.

Meanwhile, some fans are feeling somewhat conflicted. For instance, missykayleen18 seems to have all the feelings for Steve and DJ, but they also admitted that Fuller House turned her into a member of Team Matt:

I mean I’m glad they finally got together, since I initially wanted them together since Full House but…. I was fully team Matt from Fuller House. They just had so much good chemistry and built each other up and challenged each other in ways to grow.

Others simply stopped watching the Netflix series altogether because they were not happy with the result, like angborrello:

I stopped watching when you broke up with Matt.

Not every storyline is going to make every fan happy, and that's especially true when it comes to love triangles. It was probably inevitable that Steve and DJ would end up together on Fuller House, as to satisfy longtime Full House fans. I guess that, at the very least, those who are still pining for Tanner to be with Matt can write some fan fiction.

For now, though, series devotees will just have to continue to bask in the fact that DJ and Steve are together forever, and even the actors apparently can’t help but remind people every once in a while. The actors themselves are also still good friends. While promoting their appearance at ‘90s Con last year, Candace Cameron Bure shared a throwback of her and Scott Weinger, indicating that they're still close. And that's something I don't think any fan (whether they were pulling for Matt or Steve) should be salty about.

Netflix subscribers can watch the romance play out by streaming Fuller House in its entirety. Anyone who wants to relive DJ and Steve's teen years can also check out Full House using a Max subscription.