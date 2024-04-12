Candace Cameron Bure Posted A Fuller House Throwback Of Steve And DJ, And Of Course Scott Weinger Had Thoughts

Full House has been a staple on television since its debut in the late ‘80s and lives on in reruns and streaming, including with reboot Fuller House. It’s been almost four years since the Netflix series ended after a five-season run and included a sweet three-way wedding. One of those couples that tied the knot was fan-favorite couple Steve and DJ, who slowly rekindled their romance from high school. Candace Cameron Bure shared a sweet throwback from the proposal, and on-screen beau Scott Weinger just had to comment.

Weinger was introduced as Steve Hale in the fifth season of Full House and was upped to series regular for Seasons 6-8 when he became DJ’s boyfriend. While the two had their own significant others for much of Fuller House, they got back together towards the end, and Steve proposed in Season 5, Episode 9. Bure took to Instagram to share a photo and some videos from the episode and even referenced fellow iconic sitcom Friends:

The proposal and eventual engagement were definitely long-awaited, especially for those who adored Steve and DJ on Full House. It seems like Weinger feels the same way, as he commented on the post and proved that DJ always had Steve’s heart, no matter how long it took:

You got me crazy, DJ! ❤️

This is not the first time Scott Weinger found himself commenting on a DJ and Steve throwback post. Candace Cameron Bure is known for posting pictures from her time on both Full House and Fuller House, constantly showing just how much that time in her life meant to her and how close she still is to her co-stars, even if there has been some tension in recent years. Last September, Bure shared some photos from way back when of her and Weinger to promote their appearance at ‘90s Con. And Weinger had a short response, merely saying “Omg” with some emojis, clearly taken aback by how long ago the photos were taken and how young they are.

Weinger is also not the only one to comment on the throwbacks, as many longtime fans had a lot to say on Bure’s post. Even four years later, viewers are still divided between Team Matt and Team Steve, and even though onnaka_harris thinks Steve’s chance should have passed in the ‘90s, they are a sucker for a good moment between the couple:

I am personally still team Matt I love a Steve and DJ moment but Steve had his chance back in like the 90s all love though 💖

Meanwhile, other fans have been waiting for that moment to happen for years. For _leahjay, it was like it was too good to be true and yet still as emotional as ever:

If you watched Full House growing up and loved Fuller House, this episode felt like real life🥹🥲😭

As a longtime Steve and DJ fan, I, too, was very happy and emotional when Steve finally proposed to DJ after all these years. It was a long time coming and definitely worth the wait. While there won’t be any reboot any time soon, there have been ideas for another Full House series years down the line. If that happens, hopefully the couple are still happy and in love, even if it is a Golden Girls-esque show. Max subscribers are able to watch DJ and Steve’s love story from the beginning, while Netflix subscribers get their rekindled romance and long-awaited happy ending.