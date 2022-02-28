With Wendy Williams' Show Going Off The Air, There Are Many Conflicting Rumors About The Host Going Around

After nearly a full television season of The Wendy Williams Show which has been filled with rumors about the famed host’s health as guests filled her purple chair and led hot topic discussions, last week saw the announcement that the daytime series will be officially cancelled after the current season ends. While we know that one of Williams’ guest hosts, Sherri Shepherd, will take over the timeslot with her own show, there are still a lot of conflicting rumors about Wendy Williams and her health going around.

One Report Claims That Friends Are Concerned About Wendy Williams’ Health

The rumor that Wendy Williams’ health has deteriorated is nothing new. The host has sat out the entirety of her show this season because of her breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis early last fall, and complications that arose from her many other on-going health issues, including Graves’ disease. But, there are still questions about her health, as a new report from Page Six now claims that Williams’ friends are worried, with one saying:

Wendy is missing her medical appointments down in Florida. People are very worried about Wendy and her wellbeing … We want to get Wendy back to New York City to get her back on track.

After about six months with no word from Williams herself on how she’s actually feeling, she posted a video to her Instagram just a few days before her show’s cancellation where she talks about being in Florida to rest, rejuvenate and regain her health. But, with Williams talking in the video about her mother (who died in late 2020) in the present tense and referring to her own age as 56 (Williams turned 57 in July of 2021), many fans believe the video is old.

Without much word from Williams about the current state of her many health concerns, rumors have been spinning out of control for months. Reports have alleged that the talk show maven now has regular trouble dressing herself, feeding herself, and even has difficulty recognizing long-time friends and colleagues and holding normal conversations. Whether the video Williams posted is old or brand new, it’s clear that she at least wants us to believe that she really is “on the mend,” as one of her reps noted a couple of weeks ago.

A Conflicting Report Claims That Wendy Williams Is Well Enough To Be Working On A New Show

While some are saying that Williams isn’t caring for her health as necessary so that she can regain that spark which led to her becoming one of our most outspoken, fearless and wildly unpredictable daytime hosts, there’s yet another report which claims that she’s actually well enough to already be working on her next gig.

According to Fox Soul’s Tea-G-I-F , Williams is said to be in the process of putting together “a multi-million dollar podcast deal,” though nothing has been confirmed by either Williams or her representatives right now.

Williams is also currently fighting a legal battle with her bank , Wells Fargo, after they refused her access to her accounts and banking information due to a report from her former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, who told officials at the bank that she was “of unsound mind” and the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” allegations that Williams has denied while filing court papers to stop the bank from seeking a conservatorship for her.

There will likely be more reports coming out about Wendy Williams in the near future, but all fans can hope for is that everything turns out in Williams’ best interest.