Whoopi Goldberg Spoke Out Again About Race And The Holocaust And Had To Clarify Her Comments Again
Read her partial statement.
Whoopi Goldberg reignited the conversation surrounding her statements earlier this year that she believed the Holocaust wasn’t about race. The comments, at the time, earned the television host a temporary suspension from The View, and launched a wave of reactionary pieces, an official apology from Goldberg, and sidebar commentary from, of all people, Gina Carano. Well, Goldberg reopened the topic recently when she was interviewed by the Sunday Times of London and asked about the controversy. She gave her opinion, then had to issue an official statement clarifying what she meant in the new interview.
Upon reading Whoopi Goldberg’s comments in the Sunday Times of London, Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, posted a Tweet calling The View co-hosts comments regarding the Holocaust and race “deeply offensive and incredibly ignorant.” This prompted Goldberg to issue a statement to Deadline in which she clarified that she was not “doubling down” on her opinion from earlier this year, but was merely explaining to the reporter what she was trying to say at the time. Goldberg’s statement partially reads:
The argument that started in February surfaced when Whoopi Goldberg stated on The View that she didn’t think the Holocaust was racial because there was confusion as to whether the Jewish community was a race or a religion. When Goldberg returned to The View following her suspension, she discussed how difficult it can be to address important topics in the five minutes allowed by the show’s format. And at the time, she did double down on her ability to have these conversations, telling her daytime audience:
But the Twitter thread posted by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt suggests that he doesn’t believe fully in Whoopi Goldberg’s apology, as he explains through this exchange on social media.
Yet again, #WhoopiGoldberg’s comments about the Holocaust and race are deeply offensive and incredibly ignorant. When she made similar comments earlier this year, we explained how the Nazi regime was inherently racist. 🧵Read on...December 27, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg has plenty of opinions on The View, even recently stating that she is getting “tired” of the show and thinks the spot she has at the table is the “worst.” There’s always the possibility that Goldberg could go back to movies. She was being interviewed by the Sunday Times of London for the role she plays in the drama Till. And Goldberg is an Oscar winner who always kept a foot in the film community. But we can see her staying on The View, as she seems to have enjoyed the platform the show has offered her over the years.
