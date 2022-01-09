Whoops, Fans Apparently Mistook Chrissy Teigen And Khloé Kardashian In New Pic

One is a running member of, arguably, the most famous reality TV family that has ever lived. The other is a former model/Lip Sync Battle host on TBS married to an absolute legend. They're technically worlds apart in their differences, but apparently, Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are looking mighty similar in appearance these days. Of late, fans even mistook one for the other in a circulating new pic.

The scenario of Chrissy Teigen being taken for Khloé Kardashian perhaps sounds impossible to some. And yet, here we are. The 36-year-old mother of two shared a pic of herself on Instagram, and the resemblance is definitely there. However, it might be more appropriate to say that Kardashian takes after Teigen – because the latter is stunting in her normal look from hair to skin to buccal fat-removed cheeks. (But maybe the cheek fat removal is what did the trick to cause all the confusion.) Take a look at the pic in question:

Fans flooded the post with comments that they really did almost think they were looking at the youngest Kardashian sister. Countless commentators noted that they had to do a “double take” because they “thought that was Khloé.” And while one fan remarked that the two look like “twins,” others were questioning if the TV personality was using a “Khloe Kardashian filter.” Methinks, though, that Kardashian is more likely using a Chrissy Teigen filter, with the amount of bronzer she is known to use.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has in fact faced many accusations in the past, which allege that her face appears ever-changing. She even responded to the hoopla over her appearance at one point, joking that it was because of her “weekly face transplant.” But it wasn't until the major snafu over an unedited pic of hers a few months ago that the star opened up about her struggles with body image.

Whether you believe she is a Khloé Kardashian clone in the recent pic or not, Chrissy Teigen definitely shares (at the very least) that same struggle concerning public interest about her body and lifestyle. Teigen has taken the approach of being totally frank about her latest activities, such as saying bye-bye to her breast implants. And her manner is to usually be sarcastic about what people think about her, even in the middle of a backlash.

Both of the big names have also been facing down a lot of controversy of late. Amidst the Kardashian comparisons, the Lip Sync Battle alum is still walking the sober path after the cyberbullying allegations leveled against her last year. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has shockingly fathered a child by a different woman and he has taken to sending his ex a very public message about his transgression.

The world keeps turning, nevertheless. And as time goes on, I wouldn't be surprised if Chrissy Teigen finds a jokey way to spin the Kardashian comparisons.