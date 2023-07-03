90 Day Fiancé: Before The Other Way's Tyray Shared Latest Carmella Theory, And It's Absolutely Wild

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Suspect." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has shown participants in a lot of unique storylines, but nothing quite like Tyray Mollett. Before The 90 Days Season 6 revealed his girlfriend Carmella was a catfish in the season premiere, but Tyray has been unwilling to accept that narrative. He's continued filming and even worked out explanations for why a man claimed to be posing as Carmella for years, and his latest theory he shared was truly something to behold.

TLC viewers, or those streaming the latest episode with their Max subscription, saw the latest episode in which Tyray's sister Lashanti shared some new information she uncovered about Carmella. Lashanti revealed she did more reverse-image-searching on Carmella's photos and saw that Christian, the man who posed as Carmella, had allegedly pulled the photos from a model on an escort site. It seemed to be her hope that showing the photos would dispel the narrative Tyray worked up that Carmella is somehow real, but it, unfortunately, had the opposite effect.

Tyray saw the photos and wondered if Carmella simply lied to him about living in Barbados and was, in fact, a prostitute living in the United States. If so, then it's possible that when the 90 Day Fiancé producers called and spoke to Christian, he was actually her pimp and didn't want Carmella to meet Tyray. He added that he'd thought perhaps Carmella had been in prison, and now that she's home, her husband told her the relationship was over. As readers might remember, this is entirely different than the story of her being from Barbados:

Lashanti was beside herself after hearing the latest theory and told her brother she wanted to shake some sense into him. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Tyray is any closer to wanting to accept the truth that Carmella never really existed and that their four-year Snapchat relationship was founded on lies.

90 Day Fiancé fans may wonder why TLC is still showcasing this story, and apparently, it's because something is coming. Tyray teased that there's a shocking ending to the storyline on the way, and I'll admit that I'm curious just what might happen. Are we going to find out that Carmella was real after all, and this will be like when David Murphey finally met Lana after spending hundreds of thousands on her without ever having a face-to-face meeting?

It might be that the big reveal is that Carmella isn't actually real, which would be a wild twist for Tyray at this point. He is about as unwilling to accept that Carmella never existed as Jasmine Pineda is to sign a prenup. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a happy ending for him, but between his wild theories and the lack of positive developments, I think he'll end up disappointed.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is rolling right along with the couples starting to make decisions on their futures, but there's still plenty of drama on the way for each of the couples that viewers won't want to miss.