Why 90 Day Fiancé's Mohamed And Yve Already Feel Like A Couple That Might Not Make It Through The Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Breast Intentions.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has been around long enough that fans are likely to notice trends forming after couples are welcomed onto the show from season to season. There are the devoted couples that remain together despite impossible odds , the off-kilter couples that are together despite knowing very little about each other’s cultures or languages , and the couples that seem doomed from the start . Unfortunately, it looks like the latest couple to join that third category are 48-year-old Yve Arellano and 25-year-old Mohamed Abdelhamed, who don’t seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things.

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé showcased Mohamed’s first day with Yve in the United States, and things became rough from the very moment he woke up. The Egypt-born Mohamed admitted he was shocked to wake from sleep without breakfast in bed, and went to ask Yve where it was. Yve informed Mohamed she had to go to work, and that it was on him to make his own breakfast that day, which earned the a warning-esque response from Mohamed, who told Yve not to get used to skipping out on making his meals. While Yve laughed it off in the moment, it seemed like he was actually serious.

Mohamed revealed in the confessional segment that his mother did his cooking and other chores before he came to the U.S. to live with Yve, and it seemed clear the new 90 Day Fiancé cast member expected Yve to pick up that slack, regardless of differences in the living situations. Meanwhile, Yve said in her own segment that Mohamed had to do things for himself, especially since he won’t be able to legally find work until he can obtain a permit. Yve appears to expect Mohamed to pull his own weight around the house if he can't provide financially, and made it clear she wasn’t about to be his mother.

In addition to caring for himself throughout the day, Yve also informed Mohamed he’d also be responsible for childcare regarding her son, Tharan, a special needs child. According to Yve, Tharan was diagnosed with down syndrome, autism, and Stage II kidney disease. Mohamed and Tharan seemed to hit things off immediately, and enjoyed each other’s company in the short time we saw them together, and their connection actually made for one of the wholesome moments in the couple's segment.

90 Day Fiancé fans might share in my wonder, however, concerning how Mohamed will possibly take care of Yve’s son Tharan after it was implied the fully grown adult can barely get by on his own. Mohamed was able to cook himself an egg that morning, points achieved, but it was only after several minutes when he remembered he'd left the stove burner running on high heat. In short, it seems like he has a long way to go before being fully trustworthy with household chores in general, which might make caring for a child all the more difficult. (Maybe the camera crew can pitch in.)

Take all of that and add the preview for next week’s 90 Day Fiancé, in which Mohamed chastises Yve for being alone with a plumber who came to their house, and this relationship already seems like it won’t last until the end of the season. The cultural issues definitely feel similar to other past couples in the franchise, like Yazan Abo Horira and Brittany Banks. For those just getting into the franchise , Yazan became furious when Brittany hugged a producer for the TLC series when they met at the airport, which led to a big fight between the couple. Should Mohamed react in the same way to Yve for standing in the house while a plumber installed the bidet he requested to live there, I’m not sure it’ll go over well. With so many problems building up so quickly, I can definitely see this relationship running its course before the season’s end.