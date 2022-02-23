Why Celebrity Big Brother's Lamar Odom Doesn't Believe Todrick Hall Deserves To Lose Unanimously
The former NBA star shared his reasoning.
Todrick Hall hasn’t gained many fans during his stint in Celebrity Big Brother, and that goes for those watching at home and the other celebrity houseguests. Fans have complained throughout the season about some of his hurtful and damaging statements made about other people and houseguests, and the celebrities in his crosshairs aren’t that thrilled to be hearing it for the first time either. Some fans are now pleading with the contestants to not throw Hall a single vote come finale night should he be in the Final Two and make it a unanimous loss he’ll have to face. Many contestants in Season 3 feel on board with that idea, save the unshakably honest former NBA star Lamar Odom.
I spoke to Lamar Odom the morning following his eviction and asked him flat out if he felt Todrick Hall deserved to not get a single vote on finale night. The Celebrity Big Brother houseguest was quick to respond and explain why he didn’t feel Hall deserved something some might see as mean for his behavior.
Lamar Odom knows something about being under a microscope and going through a hard time considering his addiction struggles that ultimately led to some serious medical emergencies. Perhaps that’s why he’s quick to defend Todrick Hall, who he spent a good deal of time with in the Celebrity Big Brother house. It seems like some fans won’t get their wish of a unanimous vote against Hall, as it’s possible Odom will throw his fellow houseguest a vote based on what he said.
Todrick Hall (who is a self-described Big Brother superfan) is going to face a lot of scrutiny when he leaves Celebrity Big Brother, but Lamar Odom seems to believe that is finite. Odom continued and stated he believes Hall will find forgiveness, and hopefully, they’ll get a chance to hang out together once the game is over.
If Lamar Odom is upset with Todrick Hall, he didn’t express it in our interview (other contestants certainly did). He seems more than willing to forgive anything Hall might’ve said about him and others in the house and hopefully move forward as friends once this is all over. I’m not sure that’ll be the case with all the houseguests from Celebrity Big Brother Season 3, but we’ll see!
Celebrity Big Brother’s finale airs on CBS on Wednesday, February 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see all the drama that might unfold when the houseguests reunite and determine the winner of this whirlwind season, and catch up on everything that happened so far by picking up a Paramount+ subscription.
