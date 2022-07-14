Surprise, 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Got Into An Altercation With A Flight Attendant

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is one of the franchise’s most polarizing stars, and that’s due in part to her temper. Her anger has led to altercations with other cast members like Usman Umar , as well as one baffling tell-all argument that involved her flashing her breasts . Some might wonder if it’s all for the cameras, but a recent altercation with a flight attendant might make fans suspect that Angela is exactly the same in real life as she is on television.

A viral video is making rounds on the internet that shows Angela in the middle of an argument with a flight attendant on a plane. The video, posted on Reddit , starts in the middle of the argument so it’s unclear exactly what the dispute is about. One thing that seems clear from the brief clip of Angela talking is that she’s not pleased:

Angela is heard telling the flight attendant, “You are not the law enforcement,” and tells the flight attendant to go get someone because they “started this shit.” The clip ends rather abruptly after that. There are rumors circulating that Angela was ultimately removed from that flight, but at the time of writing, there’s no explicit proof that happened.

The 90DF star hasn’t directly referenced the incident on her Instagram page, which is slightly unusual since she’s been more than willing to address other drama in her life there in the past. This includes responding to her ex-friend Jojo after the latter called her out for rude behavior when they went on a trip to Las Vegas together.

Angela’s viral outburst hit the web around the same time the cast list dropped for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 . Angela will appear in the upcoming season, as will her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. A tease for their storyline claims that Michael has become more unwilling to bend to Angela’s demands, and Angela is flirting with some new guy she met online. Rumors surfaced months ago that Michael is in the United States , and the two aren’t currently together, but that remains speculative at this point.

One might wonder if Angela’s silence about this incident is due to not wanting negative attention so close to the news of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but who knows? The viral video is on-brand for what viewers see when she’s on television, and frankly, this is hardly as scandalous as that time when she flashed her genitals to the camera . Perhaps it’s just not something she felt was worth getting into, as even reality stars can enjoy having some privacy in their lives.