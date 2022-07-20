Why Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa Called Husband Tarek A "Hero" After Delayed Flight Nightmare

Summer has usually been the time when most people who enjoy traveling take a load off and escape to their favorite destinations to get some much needed rest and relaxation. Unfortunately, something that appears to be increasingly common for people this year are extremely long flight delays, security wait times, and cancelled flights. Newlyweds Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa recently had such an experience of their own, and now the expectant mother has called her HGTV star husband a “hero” for stepping up during a difficult flight.

What Happened During Heather Rae And Tarek El Moussa’s Delayed Flight Nightmare?

The past several months have been filled with a lot of personal and professional ups and downs for Selling Sunset ’s Heather Rae El Moussa and her Flipping 101 star husband , Tarek El Moussa. One thing that’s seemed clear, though, is that the couple is ready to stand by and support each other through anything, which comes in handy when dealing with frustrating, or even scary, travel problems. According to posts on both of their Instagram stories (via People ), the El Moussas' attempted travel from New York’s JFK airport to their home in California on Monday was an ordeal that led the former Flip or Flop host to intervene when another passenger got rowdy on a flight. Heather Rae noted on her Instagram :

I have a story for you. My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces. My husband was a hero tonight.

Based on what each of the El Moussa’s posted as they were trying to fly home, they spent most of Monday in the airport while delaying with a number of gate changes and delays, with a two hour wait in the security line and another two hour wait once they were finally able to board their plane, because of an engine issue.

The El Moussas (who got well-wishes from his ex-wife, Christina Hall, and her other ex-husband, Ant Anstead, on their baby news after dealing with some fertility issues earlier this year ) eventually had to deal with a nine-hour flight delay, which then led to their flight being cancelled altogether and them having to head back to the airport the next day.

While Heather Rae didn’t specify what their fellow passenger got heated about that led to Tarek stepping in, considering all of the issues with getting on that plane, I wouldn’t be surprised if the man was fed up to the point where he lost the ability to maintain his cool at any additional difficulties involving his travel needs, whether those were directly related to the flight crew or not.