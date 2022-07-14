HGTV's Christina Hall Reportedly Reacted To Heather And Tarek El Moussa's Baby News, But It Wasn't As Hyped As Ex Ant Anstead's Response

Heather and Tarek El Moussa have been pretty open about their romance since they began dating in 2019, and after their wedding in October of 2021, the newlyweds were honest about what they were going through with their IVF journey , and how difficult it had been. So, it came as a pleasant surprise to both them and their many fans that they were recently able to announce that a new little El Moussa is on its way into the world . After the El Moussas shared their big news, Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, reportedly responded to the baby update, but she didn’t sound as hyped about it as her other ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

What Did Christina Hall And Ant Anstead Say About Heather And Tarek El Moussa’s Baby News?

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa, obviously, came to fame as the husband and wife duo behind the long-running hit, Flip or Flop. While the former couple split in 2016 and divorced in 2018 (with Hall and El Moussa’s tough time on set after the breakup leading to the HGTV show’s demise ), Hall is now, apparently, able to celebrate Heather and Tarek’s good news. According to an anonymous source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight :

Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and her are peacefully co-parenting, she is content.

I like to think that Hall is, indeed, happy that the El Moussas are finally on their way to having the baby they’ve been hoping for, despite the issues Tarek and Christina have been having with co-parenting the two children from their marriage, 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden. Though Hall and the El Moussas came together to show support for Brayden after he had to be rushed into emergency surgery a few weeks ago, that came after Hall and her ex-husband’s new wife had a very public spat at a kid’s soccer game. That led to Tarek and Heather opening up about the “really hard” work that goes into co-parenting and making decisions as a unit for the children.

If you’ve been hoping that everyone involved here can be friends, as opposed to just finding a way to be civil as they work together, however, Hall’s alleged feelings about the El Moussas having a baby might seem to lack some oomph. That kind of hyped reaction did come from Hall’s second ex-husband, Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, Ant Anstead, who (according to ET ) left this comment on the Instagram post that Heather and Tarek used to announce the pregnancy:

Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x

As of this writing, Hall has yet to directly respond publicly about Heather and Tarek El Moussa having a baby, but it seems pretty clear that Anstead (who attempted to gain sole custody of his son with Hall, Hudson London (2), in late April) is thrilled for the happy couple.

The most important thing, of course, is that Heather and Tarek El Moussa are enjoying this experience and everything it has to offer them, and there’s every evidence that they will, indeed, do just that.