Will ABC's Holey Moley Return For Season 5 After The Muppet-Filled Season 4 Finale? Here's What We Know

The fourth season of Holey Moley comes to an end on July 12, with the last extreme (and sometimes surprisingly wholesome ) mini golfers trying to conquer the very unforgiving course. The show hosted by Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore (with Jeannie Mai as a sideline correspondent) has become a summer staple for ABC, but will it return after the end of the season? Did Holey Moley bring in the Muppets as a grand farewell to the airwaves? Or will the journey continue in 2023? Here’s what we know.

Is Holey Moley Renewed For Season 5 Yet?

At the time of writing, Holey Moley has not yet been renewed for a fifth season, which isn’t the best news for fans who want to be able to count on more primetime mini golf next summer. ABC previously showed a great deal of faith in the show, handing down a renewal for Season 3 and Season 4 in one fell swoop back in early 2021, so the lack of a guaranteed Season 5 may be a little unsettling for viewers.

At the same time, that two-season renewal didn’t come before Holey Moley finished airing its second season. In fact, ABC didn’t guarantee a third and fourth season for the show until several months after Season 2 ended , so the lack of an order for Season 5 now isn’t a sign that the permanent end is definitely nigh.

Plus, the show is still pulling in some big-name guest stars, with none other than Kermit the Frog taking a seat in the announcer’s booth and Miss Piggy taking center stage in the Season 4 finale. Who needs a Bachelor Nation tie-in or animated cameo from Steph Curry when Kermit and Miss Piggy will come to the show?

How Are The Ratings For Season 4?

The fourth season of Holey Moley (which you can find streaming with a Hulu subscription ) is currently averaging a rating of 0.39 and audience of 2.49 million in Live+Same day numbers from the key 18-49 age demographic, according to TV Series Finale . While that is a drop from the Season 3 averages of 0.42 and 2.64 million, the latest batch of episodes hasn’t been steadily declining from week to week, but bouncing up and down.

For a scripted or serialized show, inconsistent ratings wouldn’t be the best sign that a series has longevity, but that’s not necessarily the case for a summer primetime competition about mini golf. If anything, the numbers rising and falling from week to week is a sign that viewers are willing to come back to Holey Moley even if they’ve missed an episode or two in a season.

The show may never again reach its Season 1 averages of 0.68 rating and 3.21 million viewers, but the ratings and viewership for Season 4 are respectable enough that I’d say the odds are good for a Season 5 renewal. Summer TV shows generally aren’t expected to generate the same kinds of numbers as during the fall and spring TV season, and ABC has had a pretty decent thing going for the past few years with Holey Moley.