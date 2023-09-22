Will Britney Spears Do Sit-Down Interviews For Her New Tell-All Memoir? What 60 Minutes Is Gunning For And What Will Probably Happen

As Britney Spears’ “brutally honest” memoir , The Woman in Me, gets closer to its release date, reportedly, many TV outlets are seeking one-on-one interviews with the pop star, including 60 Minutes. However, according to a new report, she probably won’t be doing press like this for her book and there are a few possible reasons why.

Many outlets, including 60 Minutes, are reportedly seeking sit-down interviews with Spears. This makes sense considering that high-profile, exclusive interviews are common practice when big stars release major projects. However, she will reportedly not be participating.

Some sources claim that Britney Spears' team “doesn't feel she’s ready” for one-on-one interviews according to Page Six . One source alleged that the singer’s Instagram posts could be a reason for this. Her history on Instagram is complex, as she has deleted and come back to the platform many times. She’s also had instances where she’s confused fans with her captions and posted 13 times in two days . Overall, her relationship with social media is unpredictable, and apparently, it could be a reason why her team is hesitant to have her do press for her book.

However, another source claimed the decision to not promote her book through TV spots on shows like 60 Minutes is “solely” Spears’ decision. Explaining this comment further, the source said:

She’s a free woman. She’ll decide. It’s her choice.

Continuing, the source noted that:

She’s had offers and she doesn’t want to do anything.

The sources also noted Spears’ complex history with the media. They explained that the “Toxic” singer has “no desire” to do interviews because her “mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image [are] constantly scrutinized.” Continuing to speak about how the singer has been treated by the media, they claimed:

They have not been fair to Britney.

So, based on this report it seems likely that Britney Spears will not be doing big interviews for her book, which means we likely won’t be getting a primetime 60 Minutes feature on the singer and the tell-all memoir.

However, The Woman in Me , which comes out October 24 , has received some promotion and love outside of the singer's own marketing for the book. Reese Witherspoon showed her support for the memoir when she asked where she could get a copy on her Instagram story. Considering the popularity of Reese’s Book Club, that’s a great plug for Spears’ upcoming book.

It makes sense that major news outlets are approaching Britney Spears and her team for interviews. This book is a big deal, and it’s supposed to candidly dive deep into her career, conservatorship and relationships. Getting an exclusive interview from the singer about this memoir would be a major deal, especially since she rarely does press.

As we get closer to the release of The Woman in Me, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any new updates regarding Britney Spears, the book and the chances of her doing interviews about it.