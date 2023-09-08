Britney Spears And Reese Witherspoon Have Shared Support For One Another As Singer’s Tell-All Prepares To Release

Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon may seem like an unlikely duo, but I’m so on board for this friendship after seeing the stars support each other. Both women are making their mark on the literary market, with Spears’ new tell-all book, The Woman in Me, being released in October, and Witherspoon’s avid reading habits being the basis for many of the projects she produces. They have both been prompting each other’s creative endeavors over the last few months, and I can’t get enough.

Back in February, Witherspoon shared her excitement for Spears’ memoir announcement on her Instagram story. The memoir is an opportunity for the singer to tell her story after being released from her conservatorship in 2021. Spears' fans could not be happier for her being open and honest about her life experiences, and the tell-all is heavily anticipated. Witherspoon voiced her support as she said at the time:

Where can I order my copy?

Honestly, I couldn’t agree more. I can’t wait to get my hands on a copy of the book. The Morning Show actress often shares reading recommendations with her followers on social media, so maybe The Woman In Me will be one of her picks this fall. It looks like Spears may be gunning for the possibility, as she recently shared an old post by Witherspoon, who expressed her love for her book club pick, Find Your Unicorn Space by Eve Rodsky. You can see her post about it from Instagram below:

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Despite the picture being posted weeks ago, the “Toxic” singer shared it on her Instagram story recently, saying:

What she said and I’m sure the book is great 🌷🌷🌷!!!!

This could be just a way to support Witherspoon after the actress shared her excitement for Spears’ memoir on her own social media, or maybe she was scrolling through the Oscar winner’s Instagram while looking for something new and exciting to read. She also could be hoping the actress will pick The Woman in Me to be part of Reese's Book Club. Either way, this is a really sweet exchange, and seeing two talented women supporting each other is always special.

Spears has been getting a lot of support from her famous peers recently. Octavia Spencer gave the pop princess legal advice following her separation from her husband Sam Asghari. Iggy Azalea also revealed this year that she was still in touch with the “Circus” singer years after their collaboration.

She gives the love right back, often being supportive of other artists on social media. Spears will likely feel the love even more when her tell-all finally hits the market. She likely won’t need marketing from Witherspoon to capture the nation’s attention, but, based on the actress's February comments, the Your Place or Mine star will be giving the memoir her support no matter what.

Fans of Britney Spears can purchase her tell-all book, The Woman in Me on October 24, and it can currently be pre-ordered on Amazon. You can also check out Reese Witherspoon in Season 3 of The Morning Show with an AppleTV+ subscription on September 13.