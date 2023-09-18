Now Britney Spears Has Instagram Again, And I'm Really Hoping She Comments On These Wild Pete Davidson Rumors

At this point in the entertainment cycle, as the film and TV industries have been all but shuttered due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike, somebody might as well make a TV show out of the roller coaster that is Britney Spears ’ Instagram page. The pop star once again deleted her profile after making some snarky comments about fans’ behavior in public, only to reinstate it a day or two later, complete with more of her signature dancing videos. And I can’t imagine I’m alone in hoping she uses one of these mini-performances to address the rumor that Pete Davidson is interested in hooking up with the pop star.

Amid her ongoing divorce from ex Sam Asghari , Spears has been linked to a couple of names as potential rebound romances, and it seemed as if she may have been spending more private time than expected by her and Asghari’s former maintenance man, who shared complimentary thoughts about her following rumors going around. Now, Pete Davidson has entered the mix, after reports about him being interested in hanging out with her and whatnot, and I’m gonna need her to comment on that whole sitch, whether she’s sitting in a fluffy armchair sipping martinis or standing and spinning in circles per usual.

What Pete Davidson Allegedly Thinks About Britney Spears

While he's known for being a womanizer with a history of dating famous women, Pete Davidson was with his most recent romantic flame (and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star) Chase Sui Wonders, though they split up in August 2023, after a point when he'd re-checked himself into rehab. Now, RadarOnline reported that those close to the SNL vet say he's shown interest, and that it wouldn't be the most improbably connection.

Now that Pete's split from Chase Sui Wonders, he'd like to make sweet music with Britney. It might not be a pipe dream. After all, she posted one of his goofy Instagram videos last year and admitted it made her laugh.

Spears laughing at Davidson's IG videos is a far cry from an up close and personal romance, but it could be an easy stepping stone. That said, the outlet also addresses the fact that the 29-year-old comedian has been dealing with addictions and mental issues, which may not be the most positive counterpoint for Britney Spears' own personal situation and mental hang-ups. They could be the cutest thing ever while still not necessarily being an overall positive for their respective headspaces.

Of course, all that potential awkwardness would get swept under the rug if Spears suddenly shared a new video on Insta in which she declared her attraction for Pete Davidson and his much-ballyhooed BDE. Even if she's not quite so gung ho, I still hope she shares one thought or another about it.

Why Did Britney Spears Delete Her Instagram Again?

On Friday, Britney Spears posted the pic slideshow seen below, only it featured a since-removed caption that was seemingly addressed at overbearing fans who may or may not have entered the pop star's private bubble when she didn't want to be disturbed. She shated what sounded like super-sarcastic appreciation for being "so relatable you can speak to me when you're not spoken to...because I CARE," which was followed by an emoji of a middle finger. She also referred to fans saying hi as disturbing the peace.

The post was deleted, and then re-uploaded without the accompanying caption, which marks the latest effort that Spears took to call out fans for one reason or another, only to eradicate the message once it started getting responses. Which, in the end, resulted in a caption-less post that feels all the more bonkers.

Whether or not Spears will make any mention to Pete Davidson's rumored attraction is unknown, but I'm hoping she finds the perfect song and outfit to do it with. Will she mention him at all in her upcoming memoir? Seems unlikely, but find out yourself when The Woman in Me hits stores on Tuesday, October 24.