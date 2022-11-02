Will The Voice Season 22 Finale Come Down To Blake Shelton Vs. Gwen Stefani?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the first two nights of The Voice Season 22 Knockout Round.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have really battled it out on Season 22 of The Voice. While they’ve definitely shared some super sweet moments as the only married couple to ever serve on the coaching panel, they’ve also had their marriage tested , as each tries to build the strongest team possible in hopes of coming out of the season with a victory. It doesn’t look like the fireworks will end anytime soon, either, as it may come down to Mr. Shelton vs. Mrs. Shelton in the Season 22 finale.

With The Voice preparing to wrap the final round of competition before the live episodes, the four teams are exhibiting crazy amounts of talent. Two names that possibly rise above the rest are Team Gwen’s Kique and Team Blake’s Bodie. These single-monikered contestants continued to blow The Voice coaches away in the Knockout Round, each eliminating two of their teammates in the show’s first season to feature three-way Knockouts. Gwen Stefani was shocked by Kique’s decision to retool the Outkast hit “Hey Ya!,” but there was little doubt that all were satisfied with the result. Check out this Knockout performance:

All four coaches were on their feet for Kique — a rare occurrence, especially at this critical stage in the competition. Gwen Stefani actually beat out Blake Shelton in the Blind Auditions for this artist after his rendition of Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls,” and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him still standing at the end of Season 22.

However, Blake Shelton is never an easy coach to defeat, and he’s got his own frontrunner in Bodie, who earned a coveted Four-Chair Turn with his Blind Audition of the Fray’s “You Found Me.” He impressed the coaches again in the Knockouts, pulling off what Gwen Stefani called the “almost impossible” task of covering a Post Malone song. Watch his performance of “Better Now” below:

It was surprising to see Bodie join Blake Shelton’s team, as he — like Shelton’s wife — lived in Orange County and had expressed interest in working with Gwen Stefani before choosing to go with the cowboy, who just happens to have the most wins on the show.

Season 22 is the first time the coaching panel has featured a married couple, and it may be the last as well. Gwen Stefani will not return for Season 23, and Blake Shelton will be exiting the show after next season. Stefani said it’s been different coaching against her husband this season. While she’s clearly going for the victory — and despite the fact that the cowboy continues to troll her from his Big Red Chair — she said that by being married to Shelton, she feels she’s already won .