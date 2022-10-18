Did Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Marriage Pass Carson Daly’s ‘Test’ On The Voice? The Host Explains
Carson Daly giveth and Carson Daly taketh away.
Spoiler alert: This story discusses Part 2 of Season 22’s Battle Round on The Voice, so consider yourself warned!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have gone head-to-head quite a bit already in Season 22 of The Voice, but one Battle in particular during Night 2 of the competition’s second round really tested the strength of their relationship. Surprisingly, it was Carson Daly — who officiated the couple’s 2021 wedding — who seemed to be stirring the pot, after the country star executed a brutal steal from his wife’s team. The host said he was putting their relationship to the test. So did they pass?
It all started when Gwen Stefani put artists Jay Allen and Cara Brindisi against each other in the Battle Round of the NBC competition. Both coincidentally — or maybe not — were singers that only she and Blake Shelton had turned for in the Blind Auditions. After their duet of Stevie Nicks and Don Henley’s 1981 hit “Leather and Lace,” the No Doubt singer chose Brindisi as the winner. However, she attempted to use her Save to also keep Allen.
This almost worked, until Blake Shelton pressed his button to steal Jay Allen, putting the decision back in the contestant’s hands as to whose team he would continue with. He ultimately chose to switch to Team Blake, causing Gwen Stefani to run at her husband and pretend to strangle him. This is when Carson Daly chimed in, “innocently” fulfilling his hosting duties with this exchange:
- Carson: "Gwen, are you mad at him?"
- Gwen: "I’m shaking! Yes! I’m so mad."
- Carson: "Will this anger carry off into the home when you go home?"
- Blake: "Stop it! What are you doing right now, Carson? Can I say something? Before you get me divorced."
- Carson: "You did that to yourself."
The conversation continued backstage, as Gwen Stefani was “mortified,” she said, about being dumped by Jay Allen on television. She even joked that she was staying at Camila Cabello’s house that night. As the four coaches gave their perspectives on the situation – particularly in regards to who should shoulder the blame – John Legend pointed the finger at an unlikely foe, saying:
Et tu, Carson Daly? The man who not only pronounced the charming couple man and wife, but who elevated their big day by suggesting they write their own vows? And so soon after their first anniversary! But the host provided an explanation for his actions. Daly told the coaches:
They did pass Carson Daly’s test! It’s not often that the host gets to be the one causing trouble, and I fully blame Blake Shelton for rubbing off on him after 22 seasons. Their longtime friendship is definitely going to be something fans will miss when the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer steps away from The Voice after Season 23.
For now, though, we can still continue to watch Mr. and Mrs. Shelton fight it out. The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what else is premiering soon.
