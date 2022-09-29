See Blake Shelton Trolling Wife Gwen Stefani As The Voice Season 22 Gets Into Full Swing

It’s all fun and games until the competition starts. This is especially true for The Voice coaches, who are famously known for their shenanigans against each other. As Season 22 of the popular singing competition gets going, long-time coach Blake Shelton is back to his usual tomfoolery, but this time it’s against his wife and fellow coach, Gwen Stefani.

This season of The Voice sees the return of John Legend and Shelton as coaches, the addition of newbie Camila Cabello, and the return of Stefani, for the first time since marrying Shelton . The No Doubt lead singer’s return right after the duo's first wedding anniversary , puts the couple at odds with each other, and as the season gets started, Shelton is not taking it easy on his wife, as he posted this hilarious video on Instagram :

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How cute, posting an adorable recreation of an old photo of the couple. But if you turn up the volume you can hear “I’m Just A Kid” by Simple Plan in the background, and he wrote in his caption that while he loves his wife, he means business and Team Blake is going to win this season.

While Shelton has been featured in every season of the popular singing competition, this marks Stefani’s return after a two-year break. She explained that being back on the show since marrying Shelton has been surreal. It brought back memories of their relationship developing, and she said it’s always fun to be back on The Voice.

While it is all fun and games, clearly, Shelton is not afraid to throw a little light-hearted shade at his significant other. I mean he has a reputation to maintain on The Voice. Before the season got started, he admitted while he was excited to work with his wife, the other reason he was excited to see Stefani return was because she isn’t too competitive.

While the country singer may be the most brutal of the bunch when it comes to trolling the other coaches , Legend, Cabello, and Stefani are here to win, and they're not afraid of the country singer. While Shelton’s longtime rivals Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine have left the show, Legend said he’s ready to take on the rivalry as he takes over the other aisle seat. Meanwhile, Cabello came out of the gates swinging and ready to battle.