After Yellowstone Celebrated Its Biggest Female Characters, Fans Mainly Had The Same Two Comments

As the giant hiatus continues ahead of Yellowstone ’s final Season 5 episodes making it to the small screen, fans are obviously anxious to see where things will end off, and where the franchise will go with any and all upcoming spinoffs and prequels . In the meantime, the western drama’s social media team is trying to keep the positive vibes consistently flowing, and sparked quite a bit of agreement among the fanbase with a post celebrating International Women’s Day that put the spotlight on Kelly Reilly’s Beth, Jen Landon’s Teeter and other female powerhouses around the Duttons’ ranch.

To be expected, the post’s comment section was filled with Yellowstone fans sharing all manner of hot takes and slightly less inflammatory opinions about the quintet of women that the Paramount Network hit’s Instagram post highlighted. Plenty of different ideas were voiced, but two responses stood out as being the most oft-shared takes from a variety of fans. Take a look below at the five choices that made the slideshow.

One Thing Yellowstone Fans Agreed On: Even after more than four seasons of drunken, ego-driven, vindictive behavior, Beth is still that bitch, and nobody best try and come for her crown. As the law of averages would allow it, a few of the comments did take aim at her for being a terrible person, but those not-exactly-incorrect thoughts were drowned out by whiskey glasses tapping together and chants of “Fuck yeah, Beth!”

Everybody needs a Beth 😂😂😂 - @fiona_marnie

GO BETH!! 💪 - @sherryvaldez00

Beth is the Best!!! - @nesuko070911

Beth Dutton energy forever - @deanna.harder

Queen Beth 😍👏🏻 - @gracebatistaovalle

Omg. Beth. Fucking flawless, best choice of actress every in the history of tv!! - @pattiephillips3

Beth is the 🐐 - @acraidernation

Many of those tooting Beth’s horn would presumably love to see her continue on in the sequel series 2024, assuming the project won’t lose Kelly Reilly and other co-stars over contract disputes. (Is this show actually still supposed to debut during the 2024 TV schedule ?) But wait, this isn’t the time for worrying about such things; it’s a time for celebrating, so let’s jump to…

Another Thing Yellowstone Fans Agreed On: Commenters’ mileage varied wildly when it came to the characters chosen for this slideshow, with more than a few explosive jabs taken at Kelsey Asbile’s Monica Dutton and Hassie Harrison’s Laramie, but when it came to those who weren’t chosen, the absentee cast member who seemed to get the most attention was country music superstar Lainey Wilson. To the point where her character’s name was an afterthought to many.

Just missing @laineywilson ❤️ happy international women’s day y’all. - @fingernailmusic

Where's @laineywilson Abby?! Love her! - @marleeann77

WHERE IS LANEY WILSON 😢 - @cmk2304

Replace the last one with Lainey Wilson - sbullera

Its the fact yall didn't include @laineywilson for me!! Wth?? - @monique_g_83

Now to be fair, Lainey Wilson was only a recurring cast member during the first eight episodes of Season 5, without any guarantees that she would return. So in that way, it makes sense. But then when one considers that Lainey Wilson's star status exploded throughout 2023, earning one award after another for her beloved music, it's easy to grasp why fans think she (and Abby) are worthy of honoring for International Women's Day.

For all the positivity throughout the comment section, the snark definitely wasn't in hiding, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't chuckle when reading this backhanded compliment from @angelflo_02, in reference to Piper Perabo's Summer: "Good they didn't add the vegan one." Blammo. And outside the realm of female characters, a lot of people clamored for the show to come back, but that's kind of the norm for every post these days.

Yellowstone is currently still set to return to Paramount Network in November, with hopes that 1932 Season 2 will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription before then. For those who can't wait to see Kevin Costner back in a cowboy hat, his upcoming return to feature directing, the western epic Horizon: An American Saga will be in theaters on June 28, 2024.