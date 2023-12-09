Two Yellowstone Stars Have Been Rumored To Be Married In Real Life. How Hassie Harrison Seemingly Confirmed It

It would appear Yellowstone cast members Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have officially tied the knot! While the couple hasn’t officially confirmed their nuptials, it would seem they aren’t hiding the news either as the actress flashed what appears to be a wedding ring while on stage at one of her significant other’s concerts.

As Ryan Bingham performed at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, his partner, Hassie Harrison got up on stage to sing with him. According to TMZ , the Walker actor asked the Laramie actress to join him to sing a few unreleased songs. When she got up there people took notice of the piece of jewelry on her ring finger, and as the site reported, the ring was very visible as she walked off stage.

Along with the ring sighting, a source told the outlet that they heard the couple’s loved ones referring to Harrison as Bingham’s “wife.” This comes a couple of days after speculation about the Yellowstone sweethearts being married began. The Walker actor took to Instagram to promote this event in Vegas, and people noticed he was also wearing a band on his ring finger, which you can see in the video below. So, with rings on both Harrison and Bingham’s hands, it seems very, very possible that these two actually tied the knot.

According to the publication, sources say Harrison and Bingham got married in October in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, possibly marking a big step forward for the beloved on and off-screen couple.

If these rumors of wedding bells prove to be true, then Harrison and Bingham’s relationship became very serious, very quickly, at least in the public eye. While we don’t know how long the Yellowstone co-stars were together before they confirmed their real-life romance on Instagram, they let the world know about their love in April 2023.

Since then, Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham posted cute summer highlights together, and the Laramie actress supported her partner as well as their co-star Luke Grimes at a concert while wearing an adorable pink heart top . Clearly, these two are head over heels for each other, and if they are indeed married, then a massive congratulations is in order for the couple.

Not only are Harrison and Bingham an adorable real-life couple, but their characters Walker and Laramie are also a beloved pairing in Yellowstone. Hopefully, once Season 5 of Taylor Sheridan’s flagship show returns later on the 2024 TV schedule , we’ll get to see the fictional pair’s relationship evolve, just like it has in real life.