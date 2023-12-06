Are Yellowstone Sweethearts Hassie Harrison And Ryan Bingham Married? Now There Are Rumors And A Ring

Yellowstone has showcased quite a few memorable romances over the years, with the most highly championed pairing no doubt being Beth and Rip. It’s safe to say Walker and Laramie have risen in the ranks since those awkward early days — remember the Walker vs. Lloyd last man standing brawl? — and interest has only ballooned due to the real-life relationship between co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison. And what’s this we’re now hearing? Rumors of wedding bells? Do those even make noise?

As the holiday season begins in earnest, Harrison and Bingham have only been a public couple for around eight months, as they confirmed their real-life romance in April 2023, and then rather instantly became a fan-favorite coupling despite relatively few social media posts together. (Her fangirling for his country concerts doesn’t hurt.) And it’s indeed the musician’s own Instagram posts that sparked a wave of nuptials-infused speculation. Check out Bingham’s hand in the share below:

Fans didn’t entirely flood Bingham’s comment section with questions about the seemingly new jewelry on his ring finger, and many reacted to the message of the post itself. But some of the most-liked responses were all questioning why he was wearing a ring, and whether it was indeed a wedding signifier.

Unsurprisingly, neither Ryan Bingham nor Hassie Harrison appeared to confirm or deny their status with any of the fans and followers putting their two cents in. The same pretty much went for the couple’s shared post, which featured a lovely li’l romantic ditty, as well as a return of the ring.

Anyone hoping for the couple to offer up any concrete information was also out of luck when it came to the song-ified post. But while that’s the most recent share on either of their IG profiles, there’s a third not-exactly-verifiable piece of the puzzle.

According to TMZ , a source is claiming that Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham did indeed already get married without any fans being the wiser. What’s more, it’s purported that they tied the knot in Dallas, TX, back in early October, so quite a ways earlier than the video posts that sparked the talk initially.

It’s possible that timing could explain why there appears to be a large tombstone outside the back window of their home. If that video was recorded back in October when Halloween decorations were still up, and only posted now that fans started questioning their shared marital status, it just adds more speculation fuel to the fire.

Whatever the case may be, though, the real hope here is that both Harrison and Bingham are pleased as punch with each other. And if their real-life romance happens to inspire co-creator Taylor Sheridan to take Walker and Laramie’s relationship to the next step, I’m all for it.