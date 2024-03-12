Young Sheldon Boss Shares Ideal Guest Star For Final Season, And It Could Give Fans A Wholly Different TV Reunion

Young Sheldon's final season on CBS has been one of the man bright spots on the 2024 TV schedule. With Big Bang Theory prequel will be ending in May, the producers seem to be looking to go out on a high note. In addition to nodding at major BB moments, there are also some big guest stars on the way. It was recently announced that series narrator Jim Parsons would appear as the older Sheldon on camera and reunite with Mayim Bialik, who's reprising her role as Amy Farrah Fowler from the parent series for the finale. However. Now, series EP Steve Holland has another idea for a possible guest star that would be pretty great.

The coming-of-age show has welcomed its fair share of guest stars and recurring stars throughout its run. That includes Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Jason Alexander, Ed Begley Jr., McKenna Grace, Elon Musk, Michael Cudlitz and many more. One of those recurring stars also included Reba McEntire, who appeared as June Ballard from Seasons 3 through 5. The character was the hairdresser ex-wife of Meemaw's boyfriend, Dale, who eventually befriends her ex's new partner. Holland expressed his hopes in bringing her back while chatting with TVLine:

We would love to have her back. She’s expressed interest, but she’s very busy. She has another [sitcom] pilot that she’s shooting, so I just don’t know if it’s going to work out.

(Image credit: CBS)

Not only would it be great to have the actress and singer back because it is Young Sheldon’s final season, but it would also mark a reunion with her Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman. The duo starred on the WB/CW sitcom for its entire six-season run. And that connection is actually the reason Reba McEntire landed her YS role in the first place. Steve Holland previously told TVLine that Peterman told them McEntire was a fan. While they previously appeared on the same episode, they’ve never shared the screen together on the show. Holland also thinks it would be a travesty if June and Peterman's Brenda didn’t appear together at least once before the series comes to an end:

We really want that, and I think she would like it. It’s just a matter of logistics.

Since the A-lister is currently one of the coaches on The Voice and has a new pilot in the works, it might be a bit hard to find time to film, even if it is for a brief moment. They would have to fit it into her schedule, if June were to have the right storyline to come in, that is. She was unable to return for Season 6, likely due to her filming Season 3 of Big Sky. Now that her schedule is even more packed, the producers might have to count her out once again, but you never know what could happen.

Even though Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman haven’t been on-screen together on Young Sheldon, there have still be multiple reunions between the two former co-stars at events and in other projects Such an event happened on McEntire’s Lifetime film The Hammer. I know the odds of having the two appear on the Big Bang spinoff's send-off season are slim, but let's cross our fingers and hope it happens.

You can check out new episodes of Young Sheldon on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also stream episodes the next day with a Paramount+ subscription and look forward to the newly confirmed spinoff centered on Georgie and Mandy.