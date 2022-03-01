Zendaya Shared a Sweet Post for the Fans as Euphoria Said Goodbye to Season 2

Zendaya’s star is in no danger of burning out. After winning an Emmy Award for her performance in Season 1 of Euphoria, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress continued to shine in the second season of Sam Levinson’s hit HBO drama - much to the delight of her fans. As the season draws to a close, Zendaya took to social media to share a sweet message with her Euphoriacs.

Zendaya recently reached out to her fans on Instagram as Season 2 of Euphoria officially ended last Sunday. Check out her post below:

Zendaya’s tastefully artsy black and white photo captures a behind the scenes moment on the set of Euphoria that she appears to have taken on a handheld camera. Reflected in the dome mirror beside Zendaya are her fellow Euphoria stars Angus Cloud (Fezco) and Maude Apatow (Lexi), each sporting huge grins. Her caption mentions a “long but beautiful road” to the end of Season 2, and she hopes that her fans enjoy the last ‘Euphoria Day’ for a while (a term that began trending on social media shortly after the premiere of Season 2).

It’s a thoughtful good-bye, for now, at least, from a show that has cemented Zendaya’s status as a force to be reckoned with (as if there was ever any doubt that she deserves her own wax figure ). After her portrayal of Rue Bennett in Season 1 snagged her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Zendaya has only upped the ante in the latest round of episodes.

Rue’s actions have led her into some pretty gnarly scenarios in Season 2, including a terrifying strip-search conducted by an angry drug dealer and a full-out sprint into a busy highway full of cars. Throughout it all, Zendaya has maintained the integrity of her performance while adding new layers to Rue’s character. While topics like drug use have garnered the attention of organizations like D.A.R.E , Zendaya's commitment to portraying the harsh reality of drug addiction has kept the show from glamorizing these life-threatening situations. There’s even buzz that it could earn her another Emmy nomination - or even another win. Either way, we definitely haven’t seen the last of Zendaya.