'It's So Wild:' Hunter Schafer Opens Up About Why She Was Surprised About Euphoria Season 3 And The Challenges That Will Come With Filming It

While HBO has been releasing exciting content on the 2024 TV schedule , this year has also been full of talk about whether Season 3 of Euphoria would ever get made. Well, after months of speculation and debate about when the show would finally start filming again, they’re set to go back into production. However, one of the show’s stars, Hunter Schafer, opened up about why its return kind of surprised her, and the challenges that will likely come with making the upcoming episodes.

As Euphoria’s delay has felt unending , Schafer has picked up new roles and her career is flourishing. So, along with filming new projects – like Blade Runner 2099 – she’ll also be back Jules in Sam Levinson’s acclaimed drama. However, the news that she’d actually be returning sooner than later seemed to surprise her, as she told W Magazine :

It’s so wild because we’ve been in this limbo for a couple years now of, like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to get a season 3.’ It was taking so long, and everyone is growing up and getting busy. The further you get away from it, the more out of reach it feels. It’s really surreal. I’m still processing, honestly.

The profile noted that as the actress said this she seemed “just as surprised as anyone about the HBO teen drama’s return.” And I get why. Euphoria’s delays caused it to be in limbo for a long time as its creator, Levinson, reportedly worked on finishing the scripts.

On top of all that, getting Euphoria’s cast back together must be a scheduling nightmare. This is because actors like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Schafer are all highly sought-after performers who have starred in numerous movies since Season 2. Therefore, getting them all back in the same room when they have other projects in the works has to be difficult.

The Cuckoo actress also opened up about a deeply emotional challenge that will come with Season 3 once they get back together to film it. Since Season 2 aired, two people from Euphoria’s team have passed away. Angus Cloud died in July of 2023 and one of the show’s executive producers, Kevin Turen, passed in November of last year. To that point, the actress spoke about how their absence will make production challenging yet bittersweet:

I think people’s absence will be felt, and I’m a bit…I’m nervous for that. But I think, in another sense, it’s a beautiful opportunity to spend time in the world where you got to know and love those people.

I’m sure it’ll be difficult to move forward without Cloud and Turen. However, as The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress said, it will also be a great opportunity to honor them and spend more time with the group of people who work on the show.

Now, it’s only a matter of time before we get to see this season of television that even Hunter Schafer was surprised about. Reportedly, Euphoria Season 3 will go into production in January 2025. So, hopefully, that means we’ll see new episodes later in the year.

However, there’s still a lot we don’t know about this highly anticipated season, and we likely won’t know much more until next year. But, in the meantime, as the cast chats more about what it was like living through all these delays and what’s to come for their characters we’ll keep you posted.